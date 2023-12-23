The director of the Israel Studies Center at the University of California, Los Angeles, Dov Waxman, in a courtesy image. UCLA

Dov Waxman (London, 49 years old) sees quite a few dark clouds in the immediate future of Israel. First, for having set “unrealistic and unattainable” objectives for his bloody campaign in Gaza, just as he did in 2006 with Hezbollah, today more powerful than then. He predicts that Israel will end up militarily occupying the Strip, for lack of a feasible plan for the day after, and facing a guerrilla-style insurgency emerging from the rubble. “Israel has created the conditions to win all the battles, but lose the war,” he summarizes. Today's bombings, he warns, may give him “short-term tranquility,” but they will encourage “another round of conflict in a few years.”

Professor and director of the Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Waxman has written four essays in the last two decades on his areas of expertise: the Middle East conflict, politics and foreign relations of Israel, the alliance with the United States and contemporary anti-Semitism. With that perspective, he sees the country heading towards a “very serious political crisis” as soon as the current mirage of unity disintegrates, based on the social consensus around the need to put an end to Hamas after its massive attack on October 7.

Ask. After two and a half months of war, to what extent has Israel achieved its objectives in Gaza?

Answer. In terms of eliminating Hamas's military capacity, it has killed many of its men, its commanders and some commanders, but not its leaders nor has it defeated it on the ground. It is still a fighting force. The second objective is to overthrow the Hamas Government in Gaza. It has achieved this in the north, which is where it had its headquarters, in the capital. It is difficult to imagine today that Hamas will regain government control. And then there is the release of the hostages. There are still about 129.

So he hasn't achieved any completely, which shows the difficulty of doing them simultaneously. Guaranteeing the release of the hostages is in tension with the rest of the objectives. I'm not sure I can achieve all of them.

Historically, the Israeli army is very good at winning battles, tactical victories. But it is much less successful in achieving strategic victories. He wins the battles but, in a way, he loses the wars. An example is the war with Hezbollah in 2006. He dealt it a strong military blow, but did not achieve its defeat, which is what he had promised as victory. In a way, Hezbollah won the war by basically surviving. And there is a danger of that happening once again, because [el primer ministro, Benjamín] Netanyahu has defined the goal as total victory and anything short of that will be perceived by the Israeli public as a defeat. Hamas might well come out of the bunkers and tunnels at some point and declare victory. I do not rule out that Israel wins, but it would take months and I am skeptical that it will have them. There will be more and more pressures.

Q. The Israeli government insists that the release of the hostages and military power are connected, because they are pressuring Hamas to negotiate.

R. Hamas offered from the beginning to release hostages in exchange for prisoners. The pressure may have led them to accept more favorable conditions for Israel, but it is clear that the continuation of the war puts their lives in danger, whether by being in the tunnels, by bombing or by death at the hands of Israeli soldiers, such as We saw last week.

I also don't think that, due to military pressure, Hamas is reducing what it asks for. He still wants all the security prisoners. It is a politically convenient argument for Netanyahu.

Q. The government will have set the bar very high, but the population will not accept less than what was promised

R. I suspect Netanyahu will want at least some kind of victory that he can try to sell to the Israeli public, such as killing [el líder de Hamás en Gaza] Yahia Sinwar and say that they did not achieve the other objectives by the international community. I agree that the Israeli public will accept nothing less than a total victory, but I am skeptical that it will achieve it. And I think the prime minister is already laying the groundwork to try to survive politically a result that is not going to be a total victory.

Q. So the goals are not realistic…

R. I don't think so. The dismantling of the Hamas government is, but it raises the question of what comes next. And without a realistic plan for the next day, Israel will most likely once again effectively occupy and govern Gaza.

Changing regimes is realistic to the extent that it eliminates the current government. But if there is nothing feasible to replace it, it may end in anarchy or prolonged military occupation, which I think is the most likely outcome.

What I do not see as realistic is the rhetoric about the elimination, the defeat, the destruction of Hamas. His fighters can simply reconstitute themselves as a clandestine force. Let us not forget that Hamas is not only in Gaza. There are also militants in the West Bank and Lebanon. And its leadership is elsewhere. Even if Israel completely eliminates it from the Strip, which I do not believe, it will continue to exist as an organization, with its finances and external support. And right now it has more support among Palestinians and throughout the Arab world.

Hamas is not like ISIS, that analogy Netanyahu makes, and that is part of the problem. It is rooted in Palestinian society, has been around for decades, and its program is popular among a significant number of Palestinians. If you eliminate it, another organization will emerge.

In the early days of the war, the Government set itself unrealistic and unattainable goals, as in 2006. And it created the conditions to win all the battles and, ultimately, lose the war.

Q. And how do you square the circle that the goals are unattainable and the population expects them to be met?

R. At some point there will be a very serious political crisis in Israel, because support for the war is conditional on achieving the objectives. I understand why the Israelis want to catch up, but it is once again their leaders telling them that military solutions exist. And, with all its military capabilities, Israel needs diplomatic solutions for which this government is completely unprepared.

First there will be a massive demand for new elections. There is a real possibility of a new coalition between the center-left and the center-right, without Likud or the far right. And, at the front, someone like Benny Gantz, who is right-wing, but is not opposed to the Palestinian National Authority. And, because of his military experience, he may gain support from centrist Israelis by explaining that right-wing policies long generated the conditions that led to October 7, so there needs to be a change. .

There is going to be a political crisis. It already existed before October, due to the judicial reform, and now it will be even more profound because the citizens' belief in the Government, even in the State itself, is really in question.

Q. Another internal problem is the tens of thousands of displaced people from the borders with Gaza and Lebanon. When will it be considered that the conditions have been achieved for them to return to their homes, especially the latter?

R. The United States is not going to support Israel going to war with Hezbollah next year. So, ultimately, there are no easy options for Israel. Just a menu of bad options, each with a cost. It is extremely difficult to tell Israelis to return to their homes in the south or north, but the reality is that their security is not achieved without agreements. Living next to failed states creates insecurity for residents. Building walls high enough to keep problems out may work for a while, but they eventually get to you. You can only achieve security if your neighbor has it.

Q. He spoke about the extent to which the death of thousands of minors and women in Gaza brings security to Israel.

R. Israel's military strategy, dating back to the 1950s, has always been massive, overwhelming, disproportionate retaliation. 'If you hit us, we will hit you three times as hard.' As a deterrent. It buys peace of mind in the short term, but encourages another round of conflict years from now. Think about the children of Gaza today, their trauma. Some Hamas militants are children of previous rounds of fighting in which they lost their homes and families. We see it in polls among Palestinians: support for armed resistance is increasing.

