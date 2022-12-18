Last week, Douwe Bob proposed to his girlfriend Anouk at a party for his thirtieth birthday. He got down on his knees on his own houseboat in Amsterdam, surrounded by friends and family. Even before Anouk could respond to the question, the singer added: ‘Please?’ According to the singer’s management, there is no date for the wedding yet.

