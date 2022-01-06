Douwe Bob announced this afternoon that he and his ex Anouk are expecting a child. The news quickly followed the birth of artist Loes van Delft, with whom he had daughter Bobby Lou in December. Earlier today, Yvonne Coldeweijer, who made a name for herself last year with her gossip vlogs about celebrities, reported that there would be a third child. So that turns out to be true.

‘Yes it’s true. Last month I became the father of a second girl,” Douwe Bob writes on Facebook tonight. “Initially, her mother and I agreed that I would keep a low profile in her life, but now that she’s here I feel compelled and compelled to say something about it.”

The singer says he is ‘still trying to find the right way in this fatherhood’. But, he says: ‘Whatever happens, I’m also there for her if she needs me.’