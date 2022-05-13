FC Utrecht now has three points less than number six Vitesse, which will receive national champion Ajax at half past three on Sunday. The team of interim coach Rick Kruys will visit Willem II himself, which can only avert direct relegation to the Kitchen Champion Division with a win over FC Utrecht. Due to the goal by Douvikas, Utrecht’s chances in sixth place have not yet been lost, but a victory in Tilburg is therefore required.

,,We still want to take that sixth place,’ said Kruys. ,,With that you start in the semi-finals of the play-offs with an away game and you can finish it at home. In addition, with FC Utrecht’s ambitions, you should always go for it when sixth place is still in sight. Of course we depend on what happens at Vitesse, but if we win ourselves, we at least have a chance to reach sixth place.”

So no, Kruys does not intend to save players with a view to the diptych with Vitesse in the semi-finals of the play-offs next week. At most a single change in consultation with the medical staff. In addition to the longer injured (Fabian de Keijzer, Bart Ramselaar and Tommy St. Jago), Kruys has a fully fit selection, including Mark van der Maarel, who is again part of the match selection in Tilburg after weeks of injury. See also Ómicron reduces airline crews and forces the cancellation of thousands of flights

,,I expect a hot match in Tilburg”, says Kruys. ,,They are fighting for their last chance, are going to do everything they can to win. That makes the challenge of winning yourself fun. You know that there is a good atmosphere and that you have to go along for one hundred percent in the fight and the duels that Willem II puts on the mat. From there you have to make a difference playing football.”

#Douvikas #Utrecht #Twente #happy #Utrecht #sixth