Doutzen, one of the most successful Dutch models ever, saw her life in recent years as an express train from which she could not get off. The pandemic brought her to a standstill and allowed her to think. She realized that she no longer wants to work as a model, partly because she would have seen a lot of corruption.

“I have been to certain countries where people have nothing,” she says in the podcast of corona activist Isa Kriens. ,,I have always worked for inequality and I want so badly that the world is divided fairly. And at a certain point you discover that it might be possible, but that it is just maintained that way.”



I thought: just leave everything alone. I don’t want to do this job anymore Doutzen Kroes

It is not clear what exactly she is referring to. She continues: ,,Then I thought: just leave everything alone. I also don’t want to do this work anymore, I don’t want to contribute to that corruption at all. (…) I no longer wanted to work for brands that I actually didn’t fully support.”

Kroes had that feeling before, but always justified herself why she kept posing for the companies. ,,I could always tell myself: that way I can do good things again, that’s how the world works. You do one corrupt thing after another, and then maybe less bad… You work for a brand where you might not use the cream… Of course it’s not a big deal maybe, but in my case it was: me just want to be pure.”

Corona post was the deciding factor

The top model started asking herself questions. ,,I saw that I actually have everything”, said Doutzen. ,,I have a nice family, healthy children, a nice man, nice family around me, all lovely people. Why do I actually do what I do, what is my motivation? (…) Then I thought: I’m going to finish my assignment one more time that I had in my agenda. To experience whether I really like this; am I doing it with my heart or with my head?”



I felt a lot of freedom by thinking: I’m just not going to do this anymore. I’m going to call my agency and say: I’m not going anymore Doutzen Kroes

She went to Paris for her very last shoot. On the same day, she suggested the conspiracy-like Instagram post which caused a lot of stir in July 2020. She wondered, among other things, whether the government wants the people to be healthy in view of the corona policy. When she made the post, she knew she wanted to quit.

“When I was in the studio, I pressed ‘send‘ and then all the lights went out. I felt such a moment of happiness, that I was allowed to share with the world how I really stand, how I really feel, and the questions I had. I also felt a lot of freedom by thinking: I’m just not going to do this anymore. I’m going to call my agency and say: I’m not going to continue, I actually really like this. Maybe this is a break, maybe this is also my retirement. Maybe I’ll never start again, who knows.”

After the release of the podcast, Doutzen announced on Instagram that she is leaving it “open” whether she will ever work as a model again.



Big brands, many followers

In recent years, Doutzen Kroes has worked for major brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein, collaborated with Hunkemöller and has graced the cover of international editions of the renowned fashion magazine several times. vogue. She has an estimated net worth of 29 million euros, according to business magazine Quote.

Kroes is married to DJ Sunnery James, with whom she has daughter Myllena Mae and son Phyllon. With her 7.1 million followers on Instagram, she used to share mainly fashion photos, nowadays mostly messages about corona.

