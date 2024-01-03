Action, unprecedented in the country, starts this Wednesday (Jan 3); The estimate is that the vaccine will reach around 150,000 citizens

Dourados, in Mato Grosso do Sul, is the first city in Brazil to vaccinate the population en masse against dengue. The action, which begins this Wednesday (January 3, 2024), is expected to reach around 150 thousand citizens aged 4 to 59. Vaccination is promoted by a partnership between the municipality's Health Department and the Japanese laboratory Takeda, which developed the vaccine, called Qdenga. According to Dourados City Hall, 90,000 doses have already been delivered to the Department of Health and another 70,000 will arrive by the end of the month. The vaccine achieves complete immunization after 2 doses – applied within 3 months of each other.