Douglas Emhoff was in a coffee shop chatting with friends in California on the Sunday of July 21 when President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election and radically changed the US election campaign. He was relaxed, having left his phone in the car. Someone at the table told him the news: “You have to see this.” He ran out to his car. “My phone was, of course, red hot, full of messages: call Kamala, call Kamala,” he later said. When Emhoff finally located his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, “of course, the first thing she said to me was, ‘Where the hell have you been? I need you! ’”

The second gentleman of the United States, the official title of Harris’ husband, may be about to become the first gentleman in history if his wife — already the official Democratic candidate for the White House — wins the election on November 5 and becomes the first female, black and Indian-origin president of the country. She will deliver her acceptance speech next Thursday at the Democratic Convention in Chicago. For the couple, that day will have a double meaning: in addition to Harris’ political coronation, they will also celebrate their aluminum wedding anniversary, their tenth wedding anniversary.

As second gentleman, Emhoff is already accustomed to moving into a White House consort role for which there is no male precedent in the United States: until Harris’ appointment, no woman had held the role of number two in the administration. Over the past four years, this 59-year-old lawyer, a specialist in show business and always smiling in public, has tried to quietly put his own stamp on a position without a script, but full of visibility.

He has acted as a disciplined representative for his wife and the Biden administration, taking their message in favor of reproductive rights to 42 states in the country; he has also represented the United States on missions in 15 foreign countries, according to the White House count. He declares himself the vice president’s biggest fan, at her side but not overshadowing, with unwavering enthusiasm even in the moments when Harris was most invisible within the administration: “I am her partner, her best friend and her husband. And I am here for that. I am here to take care of her.”

A dragon tattoo

He signs his emails as “Doug Emhoff (Kamala Harris’s husband).” He fills his Instagram accounts with photos of his partner’s campaign events. According to the magazine Peoplehad one of his three tattoos, a dragon — the other two drawings are in honor of his two children — in homage to Harris: both were born in the same year and share that avatar in the Chinese horoscope. He declared immediately after she replaced Biden that it was an honor that his wife was leading the ticket. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of her… She has united the Democratic Party, she is going to unite the country, she is going to win the nomination,” he added.

It is traditional in the US for the spouses of presidents and vice presidents to use their office to champion some non-political social cause. Michelle Obama chose healthy nutrition for children; Laura Bush, the promotion of reading. Emhoff has embraced two: the first, the fight against toxic masculinity and the defence of gender equality. The second, as the highest-ranking Jew in the White House, the fight against anti-Semitism.

“Now I am in this role [de consorte] and you really realize that [en mi lugar] “Not all men would take it for granted, they would rebel against it. There is this toxicity, this idea that is out there of what it means to be masculine, and it is wrong. That is something I want to fight against,” he said. True masculinity, he stresses, is “loving your family, caring for your family and being there for them.”

Harris is his second wife. He divorced his first wife, Kerstin, in 2009. He had married her 17 years earlier and with whom he has two adult children, Ella and Cole. This month it came to light that at least part of the apparent reason for that split was his infidelity. Something he has immediately responded to: “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through difficult times because of my actions… I take responsibility and in the years since then we have resolved things as a family and have come out stronger from it.”

His ex-wife has also come to his defence, saying the marriage broke down “for a number of reasons, many years ago”. “He is an excellent father to his children, a good friend of mine and I am very proud of the blended family that Doug, Kamala and I have created,” she added.

Emhoff, who practiced law in California, and Harris, then the state’s attorney general, met on a blind date in 2013, at the urging of a mutual friend. “It was love at first sight,” he described it. They married a year later in a simple civil ceremony. He says one of the things that made him fall in love was Harris’s “loud laughter,” precisely one of the characteristics that Republican candidate Donald Trump criticizes the vice president for, insinuating that she lacks seriousness.

When she won her seat in the US Senate in the 2016 elections, he followed her to Washington. Since then, he has combined his duties as second gentleman with teaching at Georgetown University Law School.

Now a new stage begins for the couple. In three months, they could be the new tenants of the White House. Or they could be packing their bags to return to California. In the meantime, both will be focused on the electoral campaign. Emhoff, according to his spokesman, will be “a powerful asset, who will speak directly about the things that concern them most and will mobilize the voters who have to decide these elections.”