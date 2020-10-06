The difficulties of Pakistan, which are in debt till the throat, are constantly increasing. The people, fed up with the Imran government due to corruption and misrule, are now starving. Inflation is at a peak these days in the neighboring country. Food and drink have become more expensive. Alam is that the price of wheat has reached the record level. People have to spend 60 rupees for a kilo of wheat in Pakistan. According to The News, the price of 40 kg wheat sack in Pakistan is 2400 rupees. For the first time, the price of wheat in the country has reached this level.

In December last year, the price of wheat had increased at a similar pace, when it was priced at Rs 50 per kg. On 5 October this year, the price of wheat reached Rs 2400 per 40 kg. The All Pakistan Floor Association has demanded central and state governments to immediately determine the purchase price of wheat. The Floor Association says that the shortage of wheat in the country is not due to the mill owners but to the influential people.

Also read: Pakistan will now fight for ‘Basmati rice’ from India, know what is the new war

The media reported that the government of Pakistan has approved the import of 200,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Russia, which may reach this month. Meanwhile, the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Monday churned out the reasons for the rise in prices of essential commodities. It has been said that this meeting has been held on the instructions of PM Imran Khan.

Potatoes, tomatoes and onions are also expensive

It is not only that wheat has become expensive in Pakistan at this time, but also the prices of essential commodities like tomatoes, potatoes, interest, sugar are also increasing rapidly. The price of vegetables has also increased. The Consumer Price Index in September 2020 has been 9%. It was also informed during the meeting that the profit margins in the wholesale and retail prices of potato, tomato and onion have increased a lot, due to which the common man is upset.

Emraan Khan will be taken away?

In Pakistan, inflation is so uncontrollable that it is not new, but this time it is different. In Pakistan, the rise in inflation like this is making Imran Khan nervous because the opposition has already opened a front against the army and Imran Khan government by forming a grand alliance. From this month, countrywide agitations have to be done to change the system. It is believed that the restless public can take to the streets with the opposition.