W.hat is happening around Tiktok these days can be astounding in many ways. The smartphone app, which became famous with teenage music videos, unexpectedly got caught up in a political dispute between two world powers. Because their parent company Bytedance is based in China, the American President Donald Trump wants to force the sale of their business in his country. This intervention is extraordinary in itself. In addition, it is also astonishing who is now trying to take over Tiktok.

Because the most promising prospects have so far had little to do with social networks and, unlike the app, are not exactly characterized by the coolness factor. On the one hand there are the software companies Microsoft and Oracle, representatives of the old guard of the technology industry. And as it became known a few days ago, Microsoft has allied itself in the race for Tiktok with the retail giant Walmart, i.e. an outsider to the industry. From the point of view of Doug McMillon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Walmart, this is a move that needs explanation.

The world of its huge discount stores seems a long way from iconic Tiktok videos. However, advertising for the app makes sense insofar as there are increasing points of contact between retail and social networks. The keyword is “Social Commerce”, an emerging category of electronic commerce. Social networks give their users more and more opportunities to shop directly on their platforms.

The reach for Tiktok

China, the home of Tiktok’s parent company, is leading the way. According to the market research group Emarketer, “social commerce” brought in more than 180 billion dollars in 2019, almost ten times as much as in the United States. Bytedance has recently turned its video app Douyin, which is active in China and the Group’s own counterpart to Tiktok, into a shopping platform, and Tiktok itself attaches great strategic importance to this.

Reaching out for Tiktok is McMillon’s most recent and so far most spectacular maneuver to advance Walmart in the digital world. Although the group still makes more sales than any other retailer, it is behind Amazon.com in the online business. Tiktok could open up a new digital sales channel for him and give him access to a younger audience.

That would also benefit him beyond pure online trading. McMillon is currently trying to make advertising a mainstay of the group, for example by placing more advertisements for branded products on the website. Tiktok would fit in perfectly with its advertising activities. Here, too, Walmart is in the lead role, because advertising is already a high-growth and profitable business for Amazon.

He bought a number of online retailers

McMillon, 53, is a Walmart veteran. As a teenager, he was earning a little money at the dealer alongside school, at that time he unloaded trucks in a warehouse. After studying economics, he first worked in purchasing and worked his way up from there, including managing international business. In 2014 he moved to the top of the group, becoming the youngest Walmart boss since legendary founder Sam Walton.

Since then he has tried with all his might to strengthen online retail and make it a serious challenger to Amazon. He bought a number of online retailers such as Jet.com and Bonobos, two years ago he made the most expensive acquisition in the company’s history and acquired a majority in the leading Indian online retailer Flipkart. He took on logistics specialists to optimize delivery of orders and experimented with using self-driving cars as an option for customers to pick up online purchases in stores.

It was only on Tuesday that the group presented its new customer loyalty program “Walmart +”, which promises free food delivery and is similar to Amazon’s service “Prime”. McMillon’s efforts have paid off: Walmart’s online sales are increasing significantly. In the most recent business quarter, which was shaped by the Corona crisis, they almost doubled on the home market. However, online business still accounts for significantly less than ten percent of the Group’s total sales.

Tiktok could become a building block

Tiktok could now become another building block in McMillon’s online strategy. According to a report by the television broadcaster CNBC, he was initially even aiming for a majority takeover of the smartphone app and had already won partners such as the Alphabet Holding around the Internet company Google.

But the American government stood in the way of this plan because it wanted a technology company as the future majority owner. Walmart has therefore entered into the alliance with Microsoft and would therefore be a junior partner in the event of a bid.

It is unclear what the cooperation between the two groups would look like. But with his participation in the Tiktok race alone, McMillon sent a clear signal. He leaves no stone unturned to make up ground on Amazon.