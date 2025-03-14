The amateur singer Doug Kikerknown for your participation in 2020 in the contest American idolhe has died at 32 years of age for reasons that are unknown, as his family has confirmed.

Natural of Alabama and Base -collection employeeKiker became famous during the 18th season of American idol. His emotional interpretation of the song God Bless This Broken Road of Rascal Flatts made Katy Perry cry, who serves as a jury in the contest.

Despite being eliminated, Doug Kiker returned to him show season end, offering A virtual interpretation of the same song that had captivated the public.

In addition to his incipient musical career, Kiker faced legal problems months latersince he was arrested after being accused of domestic violence, which made him return to the media.

His sisters, Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, confirmed the sad news of the artist’s death on Facebook: “With great regret we have to Announce the death of my brother. Douglas Kike was very dear and we’ll miss him very much! Now you sing with Los Angeles, Bubba. Please pray for our family while we go for this difficult moment. “

His sisters have created a page in GOFUNDME to help with funeral expenses. Doug Kiker survives two children.