Driving a Carrera GT is not a bed of roses. Doug DeMuro tackles his followers.

Every petrolhead knows Doug DeMuro. His videos are viewed millions of times and that has of course done him no harm either. Mainly because the production costs can’t be very high with Doug’s videos.

The design is very simple yet effective. In addition, Doug also has a website ‘Cars & Bids’ that is running smoothly. In short, sometimes something fun can be done.

Nice garage

In addition to a Mercedes E450 Estate, Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes G500 Cabrio and a Ford GT, the highlight of his collection is a genuine Porsche Carrera GT. It’s also a real enthusiast, so it uses the cars for what they’re meant to do: drive! And that’s where things go a little wrong. Because driving around in an open supercar as a YouTube celebrity is not something for shy people.

But it even seems to be terrifying. Because other drivers seem to respond to this. When seeing a supercar, a substance is apparently produced in the brain that drastically reduces the ability to think logically. The people go ‘racing’ and keep following the supercar on the back bumper. Of course you can accelerate a little with your supercar (in terms of power it is usually a mustache), but those followers then see that as a race.

Doug DeMuro is cracking down on followers

So poor Doug can’t just drive down the highway in his beautiful car. There is no immediate solution for it. So he makes a call to instagram.

This video is such a good example of what happens every time I drive my sports cars – I’m followed closely by people (that BMW in this case) who won’t leave me alone and want to race or “ride along” with a Carrera GT or Ford GT. I try to get away from them, but they refuse to back down. It’s so dangerous and annoying!!!! The recording stopped but eventually I had to gesture to the BMW to get away from me. DO NOT DO THIS if you see supercars on the road. Take a few photos and look closely at them, but follow closely on the bumper for any lane and turn changes!! Doug DeMuro, doesn’t like too many views on the highway

In short, if you see Wouter on the highway, give him some rest! He currently drives a um, incognito wrapped Porsche 911 of the 996 generation.

Well, you can watch the video below:

