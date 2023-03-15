the last console Nintendo, switches it turned 6 years old this month and, taking into account the average life cycle of consoles, some people think that it is time to gradually withdraw it from the market to make way for the next generation. Although, Nintendo always tries to extend the life of its consoles as much as possible and there is no real reason yet to fire the switches.

You have probably heard that many analysts believe that the new hardware of Nintendo It could come out at the end of 2024, although it is expected to be revealed to the public this year. However, according to the president of Nintendo of AmericaIn an interview with The Daily Mail, the company’s plans may be different, as there is still nothing to show for a possible successor.

“As we come to the seventh year of nintendoswitch, sales remain strong. I think we still have a very, very strong line of games coming up. As Mr. Furukawa recently said, we are entering uncharted territory with the platform. It’s exciting to see that the demand is still there. So there is nothing to announce regarding any future consoles or devices as we are still very optimistic about nintendoswitchBowser stated.

The executive took the opportunity to highlight that they continue to be the only “hybrid” home/portable console hardware offer and that with its unique capabilities it can continue to sell without problems for more years.

“I have to be careful what I personally would like to see (on new hardware). But what I can share is that one of the reasons why we are very sure that switches may have a strong performance for years to come is that it’s still really that one device that you can use in a variety of ways, at home or on the go. One of the things we always look for is how we can surprise. How can we introduce new unique ways to play? That is always in our mind”, concluded the president of Nintendo of America.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: Nintendo is right that their console was the first and only to be a hybrid, but I wouldn’t be as sure as Bowser in declaring that this is enough to survive for a long time, does the prez know what a hybrid is? Steam Deck?