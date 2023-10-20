The president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowserhas commented on the company’s relationship with Microsoftafter it was revealed that Xbox could be a possible suitor of the creator of Mario.

Legal documents accidentally released last month potentially exposed key elements of the gaming strategy of Microsoft for the coming years, including the wish of the head of Xbox, Phil Spencerto get Nintendo.

“I completely agree that Nintendo “It is THE main asset for us in the world of video games,” the executive told a colleague in an email exchange in 2020, in which he also mentioned that the board of directors of Microsoft he was “fully in favor” of such an acquisition if the opportunity arose.

TO bowser of Nintendo was asked about the leaks during an interview with Inverse published on Friday.

“We had a great relationship with Microsoft“, said. “We consider them partners in many, many ways, and you just have to look at the nintendo switch to see that association. “Obviously, Minecraft is in the nintendo switchand we brought Banjo Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So we hope that collaboration continues.”

At the beginning of this year, Microsoft signed a “10-year binding legal agreement” to carry Call of Duty to the platforms of Nintendoshould it complete its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a $69 billion deal that finally closed last week.

The leaked email Spencer concluded:

“At some point, get Nintendo It would be a highlight in my career and I honestly think it would be a good move for both companies. It’s just taking a long time to Nintendo See that your future exists outside of your own hardware. A long time”.

In response to extensive coverage of the leaked materials, which also included plans for unannounced console hardware and games, Spencer He stated last month that “a lot” had changed since they were created.

“We have seen the conversation about old emails and documents,” he said. “It’s difficult to see our team’s work shared in this way because so much has changed and there is so much to look forward to right now, and in the future. We will share the actual plans when we are ready.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This is why you must be sure that Call of Duty It is not going to be an exclusive weapon. Which Xbox He wants to be everywhere. The best example of this is Minecraft.