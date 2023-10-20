The successor of the nintendo switch is coming. Everybody knows. And although many are focused on what the next console Nintendo will offer, it seems that Nintendo It is not a company that places that above its games.

In an interview with Inverse, the president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowserstates that the company focuses more on the experiences and games with its consoles than on the hardware.

“We have always said in Nintendo: The most important thing for us is not so much what is inside the machine or the device, but what happens on the screen when you put your hands on the controls and start participating in the gaming experience,” he said. “Does it absorb you? Is it immersive? To that point, you can use a variety of different art styles, some with higher fidelity, others perhaps with a more cartoonish style.”

bowser He added that the different artistic styles of the games in the nintendo switch They seem to have helped the console stand out against those with more powerful hardware.

“I think that is what differentiates us a lot, apart from the obvious visual section with the form factor of the nintendo switchand it helped us prolong that longevity,” he said.

As expected, bowser declined to comment too much about the successor to the switchbut suggested that the account of Nintendo of users will continue to be used from this generation to the next:

“Well, first, I cannot comment—or rather, I will not comment—on the rumors that are circulating. But one thing we have done with switch to help with that communication and transition is the creation of the Nintendo Account. In the past, every device we moved to had a completely new account system. The creation of the Nintendo Account will allow us to communicate with our players if and when we transition to a new platform, to facilitate that process or transition. “Our goal is to minimize the decline typically seen in the final year of one cycle and the beginning of another. I can’t speak to the possible features of a new platform, but the Nintendo Account It’s a solid foundation to have that communication as we transition.”

Nintendo has several new games switch both in development and about to be released, including a remake of Super Mario RPG. It is also announced Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door HD by 2024, a Mario vs. Donkey Kong Remake which will be released in February, Princess Peach: Showtime! in March and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for summer 2024.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: I think the public should also be more focused on everything that is being delivered Nintendo between now and mid-2024. It’s not like the hardware is the company’s strong suit either, although more than a graphical advance perhaps what is killing us is the curiosity about whether the controls will change or if something surprising will be included like what was the arrival of motion controls with the Wii. I sincerely doubt that something so revolutionary will come, but with Nintendo, who knows.