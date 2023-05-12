It’s finally up for sale The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , game that by far is one of the most anticipated of the year. Although some began to play it in digital format, others have waited for the cartridge, and precisely the latter have had a great surprise, especially those who were present at the store NY.

Right in line where users were waiting for the early morning copy of the game, the first user of the game was lucky enough to receive his collector’s edition from none other than Doug Bowserthe CEO of Nintendo in USA. And it was not the only surprise, because scarves and more special objects from the game were given away while waiting.

Until very recently Doug Bowser he was in Mexico to verify the readiness of the physical copies of this game, so it moved quickly to reach the official store of the brand. And just that made users think that now more attention is being paid to Latin America, but for now, the official game distributor remains the same.

editor’s note: It certainly ran quickly from Mexico to the United States, and it’s a nice gesture that you received the first buyer in line so kindly. Now, this boy sure is enjoying the game in its entirety.