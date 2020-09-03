Douch, at the head of camp S21, the central prison of Phnom Penh (Cambodia), was one of the biggest torturers of the Khmer Rouge regime. He died at the age of 77, Wednesday September 2. Between 1975 and 1979, 15,000 people were tortured and executed in the camp he led. After years of exile, he was spotted by an Irish photographer in 1999. Arrested then imprisoned, he was sentenced to thirty years in prison in 2009, then to life imprisonment on appeal in 2012. un relief for the families of the victims and the few survivors.

Douch had initially recognized his responsibility in the executions and accepted to be condemned before changing version to ask for his release. He claimed to be a simple secretary of the Communist Party. He had asked forgiveness from the survivors and the families of the victims. In four years, two million people have died of starvation or exhaustion. There remains only a condemned and alive Khmer leader, the head of state of the regime.



