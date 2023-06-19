Home page World

Split

The restaurant guide “Gault Millau” presents its awards in Munich. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

The restaurant guide “Gault&Millau” has awarded a “Cook of the Year” for the first time – in the 40th year of its publication in Germany: The award went to Douce Steiner from “Hirschen” in Sulzburg in Markgräflerland south of Freiburg on Monday in Munich. According to the critics, a “unique favored place of southern ease and Baden obstinacy”, whose “classically primed high kitchen for the 21st century”.

Munich – Century” will be celebrated.

All other awards such as “Discovery of the Year” and “Restaurateur of the Year” went exclusively to women this year. “Good cuisine is not a question of biological sex,” says editor-in-chief Christoph Wirtz in the opening remarks. “Gender debates and enjoyment don’t get along well.” dpa