Nuevo León.- Last Thursday, April 21, the lifeless discovery of the young Debanhi Susana Escobar, after 13 days of searching and an investigation that has given more doubt than confidence on the part of the authority. The case to which he resonated nationally has come to be compared to the disappearance of the girl Paulette Gebara Farah registered on March 22, 2010 in Mexico City.

The debate about the similarities of the two cases has been revived on social networks due to found similarities, as both Debanhi and Paulette were found dead days after his disappearance in a place where the authorities had already investigated. This situation has cast doubt on Internet users who began to break down the case of the young woman who was found lifeless inside a cistern at the Hotel Nueva Castilla, in the Municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León.

Debanhi case

After 13 days of searching, Debanhi, Susana Escobar, 18 years old, was found dead inside a hotel cistern, despite the fact that the place had already been inspected by the authorities.

It was the night of Friday, April 8, when the 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar went to a party with her friends in a country house in the Nueva Castilla neighborhood of Escobedo. She was seen for the last time on Saturday morning after both her friends and a supposed trusted taxi driver abandoned her in the middle of the road.

The last image of her went viral generating an impact at the national level, for which an intense search was launched led by Debanhi’s parents in coordination with authorities, search commissions for the disappeared and groups.

As the days passed, new clues about the case were revealed, and a recording was released. In this video, Debanhi was seen entering a transport company called Alcosa, which led to the company being searched on several occasions without finding a trace of the young woman.

Likewise, the Hotel Nueva Castilla located next to the transport company was also inspected by the authorities on at least four occasions, however, through these first steps, no trace of Debanhi was found either.

The investigation continued and the clues pointed to an apartment in the Constitución Condominiums, in Monterrey, where the results were also negative.

After this search, the investigations continued in the vicinity where the party was held and it was not until Thursday, April 21, that the authorities confirmed the discovery of a body inside a cistern of the Hotel Nueva Castilla. Hours later, the young woman’s father, Mario Escobar, confirmed that it was his daughter.

Paulette case

The little clarity that exists around the investigation of the Debanhi case caused Internet users to relate it to the Paulett girl due to the inconsistencies that could be glimpsed.

Paulette Gebará Fara a case that, like that of Debanhi, shocked Mexico with the disappearance of the 4-year-old girl on March 22, 2010 from her home in the Interlomas residential complex in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico.

The one who noticed the disappearance of the minor was Erika Casimiro, Paulette’s nanny when she went to wake her up. Thus beginning an intense search that attracted the attention of all the media due to the influence of the girl’s parents, Lizette Farah and Mauricio Gevara, and the viralization that was given to it on social networks.

Large posters with Paulette’s photo and data were placed in various corridors of Mexico City and thousands of people joined the search. the investigations, as with Debanhi, continued their course and even for the little girl there was a specialized search team.

Despite the efforts made, as well as the frequent inspections of the Interlomas house and interviews with the family’s service personnel, the minor was found nine days later in the same room in which she was last seen alive.

According to prosecutor Bazbaz, Paulette was found in her own room, “at the foot of the bed, between the mattress and the structure of the furniture that supports it, and covered by the sheet and cover of it”.

The cause of death was mechanical asphyxiation due to suffocation and although at first it was said that the person responsible for depriving the minor’s life would be sought after considering the case “incomprehensible”, the investigation concluded without any detainees.

Similarities

As for Debanhi, who was also found in a place close to the last place where she was last seen alive and which had already been inspected. The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office announced that the young woman died from the “deep skull contusion”and stressed that no line of investigation would be discarded in the case, for which the proceedings will continue until the case is clarified.

Users pointed out that these two cases have many similarities because in the Debanhi case, the statements of the taxi driver and friends caused confusion, while in the Paulette case they were the versions of the minor’s parents.

Likewise, some users conspired and pointed out that it was a setup by the authorities who took charge of the investigation because the bodies of both Paulette and Debanhi were located in places that had already been investigated.