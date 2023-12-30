When an oil painting important is withdrawn from an auction of Old Masters, it is generally for two reasons: either there is no bidder to pay the required money or there are doubts about the attribution of the work. And if the author is a genius named Velázquez, everything becomes even more complicated because we must distinguish the original hand from that of an assistant in his fickle workshop. The Sotheby's auction house showed the Sevillian fabric in London Portrait of Isabel de Borbón, which started with an estimated price of 35 million dollars (about 32 million euros). Its destination was the sale in February in the New York room (the most important), during the so-called teachers week.

The courtly portrait raised doubts—in that city of rain and fog—among some experts. “The facial expression is clumsy, soft, and the hands have neither the strength nor the serenity that the genius gave to the figures of men and women,” comments a great connoisseur of Velázquez, who asks not to be quoted. It was an opinion also shared by an important director of a European museum and a specialist in this complex authorship market.

Days later, the bidding house, which obviously defends Velazquez paternity, removed the painting. During this time, it has not emerged that any museum has acquired it. The only certainty is a note issued by Sotheby's. “The sellers [la familia Wildenstein, la dinastía de anticuarios más importantes del mundo] from Velázquez's masterpiece, Portrait of Isabel de Borbón, “They have decided, despite their regret, to temporarily pause the sales process, due to ongoing conversations on their part.” And he adds: “Given the enthusiasm with which the velozquez “Until now, both the sellers and Sotheby's hope to put this exceptional painting on sale in the near future.”

The portrait of Queen Elizabeth, at Sotheby's London headquarters, on December 1. Wiktor Szymanowicz (Future Publishing/Getty)

The canvas was destined to be auctioned—the house denies that the oil painting was guaranteed, that is, that the owners had been assured of a minimum value—for a record price. That was the message that came through again and again. Until now, the most expensive fabric by the genius awarded, also by Sotheby's, in 2007, was a Saint Rufinafor which $16.9 million was paid.

However, uncertainties are shadows on a canvas. The meticulous decorations on Isabel de Borbón's clothing—some specialists suggest—were added later to adapt to the tastes of the time. Although it seems complicated that it was Velázquez—whom it is difficult to imagine spending hours and hours in front of the easel on repetitive details such as brocades—, but rather one of his assistants, surely flamenco. One of the options to ensure the origin of any work is traceability.

History maintains that it had to hang on the walls of the Buen Retiro Palace (it was started on his first trip to Italy, 1629-1631, and retouched and finished around 1635-1636, and left Spain after the Napoleonic invasion). But the portrait (in the Louvre Museum) of the Infanta Margaret, commissioned in 1653 by the Queen of France, Anne of Austria, to her brother, the King of Spain (Philip IV), also has an impeccable past, and the doubts about he add years.

Added to the plain fabric is the lack of definition of the gauze ruff, which seems like a later addition. Attribution is never an exact science. All the previous sentences are questions. Unknowns to clear up. The dealer Jorge Coll—who manages the Ecce Homo by Caravaggio that appeared in Madrid—defends the full authorship of the 17th century master. “It's Velázquez,” he says. Old painting, sometimes, is a palette of questions that strive to find answers.

