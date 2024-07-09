London (dpa)

Germany’s Alexander Zverev is in doubt for the Hamburg clay court tournament, which starts next Monday, due to a knee problem.

But there are no concerns about Zverev’s participation in the tennis competitions at the Paris Olympics, which will be held from July 26 to August 11, noting that he is the defending Olympic champion.

“I have to play in Hamburg in eight days,” Zverev said after his exit to Taylor Fritz in the round of 16 at Wimbledon. “It’s a very painful injury, but it’s not serious. When the pain goes away, it goes away.”

Zverev played his match against Fritz after receiving painkillers, as he had injured his knee in the previous round of the Wimbledon tournament, which is held on grass courts.

“I have to see how things develop, but three weeks will be more than enough to get myself ready for the Olympics,” the world number four said of his injury.