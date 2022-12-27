Real Madrid has an infinite number of players on loan to other teams in the world and in reality, there are few who have any future within the club for the following season, if not to say practically none. The meringues are comfortable with what they have within the squad and the shortcomings they present in it prefer to solve it by signing players rather than bringing back the men who do not convince the board or the coaching staff.
Right now there is only one loan that avoids this condition of the current Champions League champion, a man who generates positive headaches in the Merengue coffers, it is the Spanish Brahim Díaz, who once again is having a leading campaign with the whole of the Milan and gives a lecture on his excellent playing conditions every time he has the ball at his feet, a situation that has both Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez pensive.
Madrid has had a formal offer from Milan for several weeks to definitively sell the Spaniard to the city of fashion, however, the whites have postponed said sale because they understand that the player would be a useful piece for the Madrid team. Looking ahead to 2023, especially given the imminent departure of Asensio, therefore, the possible sale of Díaz, today is on par with a possible return to the capital of Spain. Brahim’s future will possibly be decided in a few weeks ahead, but, at least today, nothing is clear.
