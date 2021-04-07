“This is the last day before closing.”

This Wednesday, at the Morón del Sarmiento train, the climate is of something that ends and something that returns. While the government’s announcements about the new restrictions are still not entirely clear – questions arise as to whether the restaurants will open until midnight or 22 ?; or if it could be circulated at night- among the passengers it seems clear that there will be changes in transportation. And that is what was breathed between the platforms.

Only essentials may travel. And teachers and teachers. But, Which essentials? Those of the first period, the most restrictive of the quarantine, or all the items that were added later? Will it be necessary to obtain the certificate in Caring? Will I have to take a turn to travel on the train? The doubts are almost the same as those in March 2020. But the reality is the case record and the slow progress of the vaccination plan.

According to mobility specialists, what should be done is to reduce the number of people traveling, not the frequencies. For this reason, the authorities would appeal for more people to work remotely and not have to mobilize, to prioritize who must travel to work.

María Rot is 45 years old, a domestic worker and has fear that work at home will be suspended again. He is traveling from Morón to Ramos Mejía. It has a queue block at the 242 stop. “I prefer not to use the train. I had Covid in September but the new strains scare me and there are any number of people on the train. In the group in Province, not much is controlled but I can tell you that nothing to do with before the pandemic. People stop at rush hour but you never cross a crowded, crowded bus. The train is always full, “he tells Clarion.

Maria asks if they are going to close everything. “Do you know what will happen to those of us who work cleaning? Will we be able to travel by public transport?”. You know you will have to wait for the official announcements. It is another point that raises doubts in this last day before the new measures and rekindles the fear of “closing everything.”

Morón station of the Sarmiento train. Doubts are growing among passengers about what the new travel restrictions will be like. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

Further on, on the same block of bus stops, people are still lining up. Nobody exceeds 30 centimeters without having another in front. There is no social distancing. The busiest lines, after 242 (Liniers, Morón and San Justo), are 236 (Barrio Belgrano) and 317 (Crovara). There is no inspector.

Clarion He traveled from Moreno to Liniers and found that there are more unemployed people per car than they should. At times, it seemed like a normal trip, one of those before the pandemic. Clash of bodies to get up on time and people crowded into each space. Control is strict in Morón but the formations arrive with many people from the previous stations heading for the City.

Abel García climbs Sarmiento in Morón. It says that the train arrives full of the previous stations. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

“I don’t know what the rest will do but I always take my turn. Here they control a lot but it comes full already before. I don’t feel 100% sure but at least there is this about shifts “, says Abel Garcia (32). He is sitting on a bench at that station, with his Conicet chinstrap. It came from Hurlingham and goes to downtown. “I am essential staff and there should be more care in public transport for us ”, he says. He works in the State, in the area of ​​Computer Science.

“It will not change anything. The first days you surely have the gendarmes here checking that there are not many people. But for you to come (through the media) to show that everything is ok. Afterwards, everyone looks the other way. At one point it was very difficult to travel by train. No one was passing. But later he traveled badly again, “says Marcelo. He is 70 years old, works as Security in a pharmacy in Ciudadela and has been vaccinated.

“I got vaccinated in February, because I entered the category of Health personnel. How many people here do you think are also vaccinated? Nobody. Yes most of the people who travel and work are young ”, he reasons.

Antonella González travels from Morón every day. He says that he always sees a lot of people standing on the Sarmiento trains. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Antonella González is 19 years old, she is also from Hurlingham and is in another bank in Morón. “I am very surprised that there is always a shift on the train when I take it out and when you travel you see a lot of people standing. It is not understood much how it can be ”, he complains. He studies dance and says that after 8 and at noon “Too many people travel with me.”

The gendarmes at Morón station are there. But Marcelo did not go through them and they, three men, they did not approach him to scan his turn.

There are also cameras installed on each windlass to detect use of the chinstrap and control the temperature as it passes. They put on three months ago but they do not work. They never worked. There was a pilot test at the Caballito station that had the same outcome with this technology.

“I don’t know how it will be tomorrow but here (by Sarmiento) people continue to take turns to travel. But it’s from 6 to 10 heading to Eleven. And then the control is in the opposite direction, to Moreno, from 16 to 20 “, he tells Clarion a TBA employee.

Morón station of the Sarmiento train. Permit controls are few and the formations sometimes go all the way there. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

While in Morón, after 7 o’clock, the bustle of the rush hour mixes with that of the traveling clothing stalls that even make it difficult to cross the tracks, at the train station. Ramos Mejia calm rules until the train arrives. The distance is respected and those who climb the formation with their bikes.

Liniers was a station almost liberated this early Wednesday. Without gendarmes and even with some open windlasses. Versus Clarion and a television mobile, a TBA employee, with an arrogant attitude, shouted “Shift and updated CARE application”. People crowded in front of the turnstiles, confused.

On the platform, the trains already arrive “with protocol”, that is, with people seated and very few people standing. It is the “filter” of Moreno’s control. And now comes the new filter in Liniers.

“They already warned us that from tomorrow the app and the shift will be requested again,” confesses another employee. Using a megaphone, a TBA employee asks for the “Correct use of chinstrap” and respect for social distance. But the control of the shifts makes, unfailingly, people crowd.

Everything seems to indicate that from this Thursday there will be more controls. It still remains to define who will be able to travel and if the permits will have to be renewed. Meanwhile, doubts are multiplying.

