From: Patrick Mayer

There are increasing reports that parts of the Russian population reject the Ukraine war and want nothing to do with Russia’s own army.

Moscow – There is no protest in Russia against Ukraine war? The fact that this is not true is symbolized by the 77-year-old artist Yelena Ossipova. She gets loud ZDF popularly referred to as the “conscience of Saint Petersburg” because in her old age she protested against the Russian war of aggression against the Ukrainians with posters in the open street.

Ukraine war: “Conscience of Saint Petersburg” criticizes Russia

“There are quite a few people who don’t understand everything. Then they come to me, who is in a wheelchair, and they say: ‘If I protest, I lose my job, I lose everything.’ Do you understand? The laws have now been written that way,” says Ossipova in the recently published report “Power Poker on the Baltic Sea”. ZDF. “In which direction did Germany move at that time? We now have the same serious illness as Germany once did. It’s exactly the same,” she says, referring to World War II.

She is not an isolated example. According to reports, doubts are growing in the Russian Federation about the illegal attack, which was described as a special operation. And the fear of all the troubles that the aggressive policies of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin will bring to his own country.

“Russia needs rehabilitation after a serious illness,” Osipova wrote on one of her posters, for which she has been arrested and fined several times. Not only she quarrels and doubts. According to American news magazine Newsweek published the military intelligence Ukraine (GUR) recently audio recordings of an allegedly wiretapped telephone conversation between two Russian citizens, in which they complained about the poor state of the country under Putin.

Criticism in Russia: Russian citizens are said to be at odds with the Ukraine war

The two men are said to have discussed the fact that the country “may never recover” if Putin is not overthrown from power soon. Newsweek endeavors a translation of Kyiv Post. “There was a golden time. People were normal: they loved, respected and helped each other. And now they’ve turned into something like wolves,” one of the men said, according to the report. The other man replied: “We may have to live another 100 years to get back to the standards of the 1980s. Considering what these people have done. And if they stay in power for another ten years, we may never recover. We have to wait for people to stand up and take action.”

There was a golden time. People were normal: they loved, respected and helped each other. And now they have turned into something like wolves.

Another example: According to pro-Ukrainian Kyiv Post published the Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov from the blog WarGonzo on his Telegram channel an interview with two unnamed Russian soldiers. The two young men shown in a screenshot said they were in Moscow some would be viewed with disgust. Specifically: If they were to ride the metro in military uniform, they would get angry looks, they said. The information cannot be independently verified.

Criticism of the Ukraine war: Russian soldiers are eyed in the Moscow subway

“Indeed, people on the subway distance themselves and say, ‘Bah, murderer,'” one of the soldiers said loudly Kyiv Post: “You ride the subway and people stare at you because you are in a uniform. I didn’t go voluntarily either, but received a summons. (…) But when I go on vacation, they point the finger at me.” Individual Muscovites are said to have asked him why he was unable to avoid conscription, the soldier continued, according to the report.

And another example: in the city of Perm near the Ural Mountains, the rector and ten teachers of a school are said to have resigned in protest, reports the opposition Russian news portal MediaZona. Because: War advocates are said to have accused the educators of “patriotic” meetings with “veterans of the special military operation”, like the Ukraine war is officially called to reject. Instead, the teachers and the school management tried to tell the children the truth about the war.

Criticism in Russia of the Ukraine war: teachers at a school in Perm are said to be resigning

That’s not all: after the brief uprising by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigoshin, the danger of another coup attempt is increasing, said Christo Grozew from the investigative portal Bellingcat recently. The expert had already predicted the Wagner rebellion. In six months, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin will either be dead or start a new uprising, the expert predicted in an interview with the Financial Times. With the exception of the military, the Russian elite is generally not behind the Ukraine war. Grozew apparently suspects a possible new uprising from precisely this direction. (pm)