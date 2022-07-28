FC Cartagena
The good form of some key footballers does not cover the evident fatigue due to the hard training sessions and the lack of success in front of goal
This coming Saturday the Silver Caravel will be played, a summer trophy that usually serves as a litmus test for the first team players to present themselves to their fans. In past times, when friendlies were not televised, it was the first opportunity for Cartagena fans to see their own on the ground
#Doubts #certainties #Cartagena #friendlies #preseason
Leave a Reply