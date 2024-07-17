No one knows for sure what the morning of July 29, the day after the presidential elections, will look like in Venezuela. The consensus candidate of the opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia, is ahead of the current president, Nicolás Maduro, in the most reliable polls. Under normal conditions, the transfer of power between an outgoing and incoming president would be a mere institutional formality, but in the context of Venezuela it is an unknown. The opposition sees a clear opportunity for change in the country after 25 years of Chavismo and almost takes its victory for granted. At the same time, they wonder whether the Bolivarian revolution, which now controls all the levers of the State, would accept defeat and allow, in January of next year, someone other than Maduro to enter the doors of the Miraflores Palace, the seat of government.

Edmundo González has received almost all of his political capital from María Corina Machado, the opposition leader who was electorally banned by the ruling party. Machado is currently touring the country promoting the name of González, who until recently was an unknown diplomat who had spent his entire life behind the scenes of power. Edmundo repeats during his campaign that he will carry out an orderly transition, without trauma or revenge. The opposition is convinced that a way out must be facilitated for Chavismo, which is worried that once he leaves the presidency they will investigate this quarter of a century ago. Maduro himself is being offered a reward of 15 million dollars by the DEA.

Presidents of other countries such as Gustavo Petro or Lula Da Silva have promoted, without success so far, the signing of a political agreement that sets the guidelines for the days following the vote. In the Barbados agreements, signed at the end of 2023, the will to respect the electoral result was left in writing. However, there are many voices that demand that in these 11 days that remain, González Urrutia and Maduro sit at the same table and sign a commitment to accept the results. In reality, all efforts are focused on one thing: that Chavismo, if it occurs, accepts defeat and facilitates a transition.

Maduro and his entourage have sent out contradictory signals. The president insists during these days of campaigning that he represents “peace”, as if there were a conflict with armed actors in Venezuela as in the case of Colombia. In a speech to some police officers on Tuesday, the president said: “The extreme right in its desperation, because they are lost, (…) want to seek a tragedy, a catastrophe.” In a video from days ago, at the border, he says he is prepared to avoid “an invasion” while the country’s borders are being reached, without specifying who would carry out the assault. Although Chavismo has control of the police, military and intelligence, it has settled into the narrative that it is facing higher destabilizing powers. The vice president of the PSUV – the official party, Diosdado Cabello, said on Tuesday at an event: “Enough of hatred, gentlemen of the extreme right; enough of political stupidity, Venezuela wants to live in peace.” Cabello has been presenting a television program called With the hammer hittingin which he harshly criticizes the opposition and attacks anyone who has an opinion on Venezuela, such as the Colombian Foreign Minister, Luis Gilberto Murillo, who said he hoped that fair and free elections would take place.

Nicolás Maduro at a campaign event, July 16. Miguel Gutierrez (EFE)

Weeks ago, Vladimir Padrino, Minister of Defense, assured that the revolution will continue “whatever happens.” However, Freddy Bernal, governor of the state of Táchira, gave an interview with the media Primera Página In this interview, he said something that surprised many: “Every time we have lost, we have given up, in the unlikely event that we lose, which is not going to happen, do not have the slightest doubt about the democratic spirit of President Nicolás Maduro and us.” These words from one of the politicians closest to Maduro spread like wildfire in WhatsApp messages. They were read as a door for Chavismo to accept a possible defeat at the polls. “If Edmundo González’s victory is announced, it is because (the government) decided to leave power. Then it is left with all the rest of the institutions in its hands and six months with the executive for negotiations,” explains Félix Seijas, from the polling firm Delphos.

For him, it is clear that Maduro does not want to leave power. “But if Edmundo’s victory is announced, it means that he has no other less costly alternative,” he adds. On the other hand, Antonio Ecarri, an opposition presidential candidate who has not joined Edmundo, believes that Chavismo is prepared to vacate the Presidency. In fact, he believes that the debate is different: “The problem is governability. The best favor that can be done to Maduro is to have a weak government succeed him. Venezuela must open itself to state pacts.” This current of opinion is gaining strength these days: parties from all spectrums, according to this assumption, must govern together, and even include some sectors of Chavismo.

For Elias Pino, historian and former director of the National Academy of History of Venezuela, the situation has taken the top brass of the government by surprise: “The regime has been overtaken by events. It did not expect such a massive and forceful response from society, which has not yet shown any signs of an emphatic movement. It attacks specific situations as they develop, without showing any willingness to finish the process once and for all. It has been too late for them to kick the table, too late, and now that kick will cost them too much.” He refers, without verbalizing it, to a suspension of the elections, a possibility that continues to be in the air even these days. In the past, Maduro said that there would be no free elections if “Venezuela was not free of sanctions.”

Time is running out. Political scientist John Magdaleno points out that the government is in a critical situation – the real possibility of losing at the polls – and that it seems to have little room to maneuver. “Especially if the final result suggests a gap of more than 10 percentage points in favor of the opposition. The most recent and credible polls are locating the gap in voting intention between 25 and 27 percentage points in favor of González Urrutia. But, be careful, political actors do not always behave “rationally,” if we understand by this the adaptation of means to ends. We will see what happens,” he concludes.

