-Sir did you have Covid?

– Yes.

– When were you discharged?

– January 12.

Jorge was inside a cubicle, sitting, with the shirt already rolled up when the whole process that until then had been agile – arriving at the San Lorenzo club, forming a line and being called – began to slow down.

The nurse who seconds before was preparing the injection stopped and He called a colleague to ask whether or not he could give her the vaccine. The concern did not happen because of Jorge’s age (79 years), nor because of his clinical conditions, but because of the period that had elapsed between your Covid discharge date and that day, Wednesday March 31st.

“They told him that it was not enough, that they should be at least three months and that he was not going to be vaccinated. She got very angry, “says her daughter, Valeria Dotro.” She had already been building up anxiety. By a year of difference, he had been left out of the previous call, which was from the 80s, and wanted to get vaccinated. In addition, it disturbed him to have bothered my brother, who had arranged his schedules to accompany him. “

Valeria registered her father on Monday, March 29. In the form, he selected the day, time and different locations where he would receive the first dose. The confirmation of the shift came by mail. Before enrollment, and especially on Monday and Tuesday, the Dotro family consulted different doctors, including their father’s family doctor, what was the recommended time window for vaccine applicationto.

In the City, vaccination has already started for those over 75 years of age. How much time should pass between discharge and the application of the first dose for those who had Covid. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

“For us it was also a question and they gave us different answers: some said one month, others two from hospital discharge. But we did not know that this term existed “, He says. Valeria still regrets that her father found out like this, seconds before being injected. Today, in Argentina and in the world, vaccines are the best opportunity to improve life. The expectations of a person and their entire family revolve around one dose.

In the place argentina.gob.ar the information is. But it is not easy to find it. It appears in content published on Friday, March 26, when it was reported that Minister Carla Vizzotti and health ministers across the country agreed to defer the application of the second dose.

The text says: “In those people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 it is proposed to postpone the application of the first dose of vaccine between three and six months after clinical discharge “.

But that same data is not in the frequently asked questions about the vaccination campaign. This section only explains that people who received a treatment of “monoclonal antibodies against SARS-COV-2” or “convalescent plasma” must wait at least 90 days to receive the vaccine. There, the reference is particular and not general.

Dissimilar indications may be due to the fact that it is a new criterion, agreed by the Federal Health Council at the same meeting where it was decided to postpone the second dose. But, six days after that determination, access to this information should be easier.

“It would have to appear on the registration form. One completes many fields but nowhere is there a warning about this. They should record it in some way, put up a sign, an observation, something, “says Valeria.

Behind the decision to separate medical discharge from the vaccine, there is a sanitary criteria. “The strategy is to establish a priority in the application of the first dose”, says Gabriel Battistella, undersecretary of Primary, Ambulatory and Community Attention of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health. “Still it is not known exactly how long the antibodies last in a person who had Covid, but that three-month margin was decided because we are sure that in that period the level of antibodies is not low. “

Omar Sued, infectologist and president of the Argentine Society of Infectology, adds: “The antibodies produced by the disease have a protection of more than 80%, that lasts between four and eight months “. People with severe symptoms and younger people produce the most antibodies. “The criterion applied is that the person who had the infection is protected within that three-month period and the vaccine is used for another person who does not have that receipt. And it is only after three months that the person who has the infection is vaccinated with a dose that reaches the country. “

