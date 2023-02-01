Home page World

Forensics at Brokstedt station after the deadly knife attack on January 25th. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

Ibrahim A. is said to be a stateless Palestinian. But the exact background of the alleged knife attacker from Brokstedt could also be different, according to the authorities.

New questions have arisen about the nationality of Brokstedt’s alleged perpetrator. According to earlier information from the Schleswig-Holstein Ministry of the Interior, Ibrahim A. is a stateless Palestinian. However, there was no formal determination of statelessness by the authorities, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Integration in Kiel on Wednesday. shz.de had previously reported.

Born in Gaza, Ibrahim A. traveled to Germany on December 24, 2014, according to a biographical overview from the city of Kiel. The case should also be the subject of a meeting of the state parliament’s interior and legal committee on Wednesday (2 p.m.). He was granted so-called subsidiary protection status. That means the man could come up with reasons why he shouldn’t be deported. In 2021, proceedings to withdraw subsidiary protection were initiated against him. How this turned out was initially unclear.

In the attack on a regional train from Kiel to Hamburg on January 25, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were killed. Five people were injured. An arrest warrant was issued against the alleged perpetrator Ibrahim A. for two counts of murder and four counts of attempted manslaughter. dpa