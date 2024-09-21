“KP”: news about the sale of Pugacheva’s dacha near Moscow may be a hoax

The news about the imminent sale of the Moscow region dacha of the singer Alla Pugacheva may be a marketing ploy by realtors. Experts have allowed for such a possibility “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

According to the publication’s source in the sphere of registration of housing transactions, such stories with “almost purchase” usually drag on for years. In such cases, the news about a buyer suddenly found may be a hoax aimed at piquing the interest of clients and increasing the price. “A kind of game for a fall. We are about to buy. We are about to sell. How realistic this is can be assessed as soon as the deposit is made,” the newspaper’s source said.

In addition, the deal may stall due to various procedural nuances, such as the duration of the examination. The sale may also be complicated by the owner’s other properties. The buyer’s final decision may also be influenced by the property owner’s reputation, the source believes. Sometimes the deal falls through even after the funds have been deposited into the letter of credit, he added.

Earlier it became known that a buyer had been found for Pugacheva’s dacha in Solnechnogorsk. We are talking about a three-story mansion with an area of ​​760 square meters, located 45 kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road in the cottage village of Malye Berezhki on the shore of the Istra Reservoir. The 80-acre plot has access to the water. The property with six bedrooms, billiards, a home theater, a hammam and a swimming pool was built in 1999, and in 2020 it underwent a major renovation.