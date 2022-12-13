There are doubts about the participation of defender Daewoo Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabio with France in the World Cup semi-final match, on Wednesday evening, against Morocco, after they were absent from group training on Tuesday.

The French Football Federation said that the central defenders, Obamecano and Rabio, were suffering from a cold and were doing light training indoors.

Upamecano already missed Monday’s training session.

If they are both ruled out, Ibrahima Konate will start in central defence, while Youssef Fofana, Antoine Griezmann and Aurelien Choameni, are expected to be in midfield.