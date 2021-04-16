The gyms were still open this Friday morning, on the first day of the new restrictions imposed by the national government, within the framework of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Until Thursday there was doubts about what would happen with gyms Y outdoor sports. However, after the publication of the presidential decree, which does not provide a specific specification on the sector, the president of the chamber that brings them together, Fernando Storchi, ratified what had been expressed through a statement: “We do not frame how an activity social, nor cultural, nor recreational or sports. We have our own identity and protocols. We complied with them and they worked very well. There are no contagions in gyms. “

“Everyone understood that physical activity is essential for health, because in strict quarantine, people who did not do physical activity gained weight and even had anxiety and sleep problems,” Storchi said, adding: “In addition, we have a reservation system that allows us to track what time and what day a person was in the gym. If a suspicious case happens, we can notify those who were at that time. And so we do not register contagions “.

Since October, the gyms have been operating with protocols and a capacity of 30 percent of their capacity.

The gym is another of the sectors hit by the prolonged quarantine last year. They were one of the last to reopen, at the end of October. “There is no margin to close. We were one of the few activities that last year we were without activity most of the year. We can’t hold a week closed now. We need to work, “said sources in the sector.

And they added that, in 2020, 1,600 out of 8,000 gyms had to lower the blind for good. “Those of us who were able to survive worked with a 30 percent capacity and we know that it is a transitional stage until the virus stops circulating and we can resume our activity in full, “they added.

Beyond the gyms, there are other outdoor group and individual sports activities for which there are doubts and questions. For example, the runners or runners, that last year they were questioned and were mixed up in a political controversy.

The new government measures do not restrict activity. But they limit the hours. Many work from 6 pm, 7 pm or later. And since the driving ban has been in force since 8 p.m., there are already training groups that have chosen to advance the start of activities so that the members can return to their homes at the authorized times.

Corridor groups can continue to function in parks and squares. But they must respect the deadline for circulation.

About, Clarion He spoke with Sebastián Tagle, director of the Club de Corredores, who was sympathetic to the measure. “These restrictions are necessary. Between all of us we have to put our shoulders. We cannot say that the runner can go running and the restaurant worker cannot work. We have to wait. I put myself in the shoes of the people who make this decision. It is something that we have to live, “he said.

SC