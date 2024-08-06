What was just a possibility a few months ago is now a reality. Colombia is racing against time to secure the contracts needed to cover its entire domestic supply of natural gas for the coming year. Independent calculations, based on recent official reports, project a deficit of between 5% and 10% by 2025. A long-debated issue that, like a distant wave, has been gaining ground since the last three governments, each confident in the partial self-sufficiency of a country with proven reserves and exploration prospects both on land and in deep water.

This is an unprecedented situation in almost half a century. During that period, the country managed 70% of local demand with its own production. The remaining 30% was imported in recent times from the Gulf of Mexico. But proven gas reserves, on the one hand, went from 7.2 years to 6.1. And according to data from Naturgas, the largest association in the sector, the deficit in contracts to cover consumption peaks would reach 7.5%. Under this analysis, the situation is quite worrying, but not desperate, says engineer Jorge Pineda.

“When you read the headlines you get scared, but in reality these are contractual gaps, not operational ones.” The shortfall, Pineda continues, is a support to meet the two or three critical peaks of consumption that occur year after year. That is to say, for now there is enough gas in Colombia and the big problem is in the contractual part. In any case, a reality that was unsuspected a handful of years ago and contrary to the laws and regulations that stipulate that continuous service must be guaranteed and the shadow of shortage must not even appear on the horizon.

What has happened? “Nothing has been done about the projects,” sums up Daisy Cerquera, an expert consultant in the sector. In her opinion, the country has made progress on various documents that serve as a roadmap, but the ability to implement them has been deficient: “The supply plan was released, for example, and two tenders were held for the construction of the Pacific regasification plant. Both were unsuccessful and the tender was not awarded…”

However, Cerquera stresses that limiting criticism of the current government would be misguided: “This is not the fault of one president or another, and solving a supply problem is not such an easy matter.” The versions and consensus on the great shortcoming of the Petro Administration are becoming more and more insistent: its inability to form the state Commission for the Regulation of Energy and Gas (CREG), a technical body independent of the Executive that has already been in office for two years with the majority of its six members in a temporary status. “At this moment there is a project stopped to import gas from La Guajira to the interior because there are no commissioners in the CREG,” recalls Cerquera, who was commissioner until 2022.

For energy market expert Omar Tovar, “we have been in a caretaker position for two years.” While he does not rule out the validity of some of the Executive’s criticisms of the commission’s functioning, he does not hesitate to call the prolonged void in appointments unacceptable. President Gustavo Petro defended himself from these criticisms on Monday afternoon through his X account, where he wrote that some of the appointments he has announced have been declared irregular by the Council of State.

And in addition to his hypothesis that the State should exercise greater control over public services, the president has stressed in various recent interventions his suspicion that the formula for defining gas and electricity rates, in charge of the CREG, is rigged. Or, in other words, they have served to “milk” and “exploit” Colombian society, according to his words. And, stretching the same thread, last week he said that the profitability of the energy market would make “Pablo Escobar pale.”

Behind all this, in her opinion, is the interest in “the profits of six companies” that have slowed down “industrialization” and the “general well-being of the country.” In any case, it is clear that Colombia has the pending task of modernizing its infrastructure to transport gas. A fact to which is added the freezing of new exploration contracts in hydrocarbons decreed by the Executive. “We have not had another important gas discovery since La Guajira and Cusiana,” says Daisy Cerquera.

At some point, the idea of ​​importing gas from Venezuela gained momentum. And the president of the state oil company Ecopetrol, Ricardo Roa Barragán, still raises the possibility. But the less optimistic remember that the political crisis in the neighbouring country is a plausible obstacle. It is not only about the electoral uncertainty, but also the economic sanctions from the United States and other infrastructure problems in the cracked Antonio Ricaurte transoceanic gas pipeline, which links Punta Ballenas (La Guajira) with the eastern coast of Venezuela’s Lake Maracaibo.

Ecopetrol has reported on the proposal of eight foreign companies interested in exporting gas to Colombia. Among them are some from countries that already sell to the South American country, such as the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom. Jorge Pineda says that today the only thing that can be predicted with a certain degree of certainty is that the gas bill will become more expensive: “All this translates into an economic impact in Colombia. The highest costs will be seen in the areas where there is a greater contracting deficit, because in Colombia you have to go region by region. In Bogotá and Boyacá, for example, they are over-contracted. We also have to wait, because prices fluctuate and there are times when imported gas is quite competitive with domestic gas.”

Pineda sums up that the risks of rationing will arise at very specific times and estimates that they will be exacerbated from 2028 if the situation does not improve. In addition to imports, it is expected that in the coming years the explorations carried out by the British oil company Shell in the waters of the Colombian Caribbean will yield results. And to calm the atmosphere a little, Ecopetrol, owner of 88% of the national gas supply, reported this Monday the discovery of natural gas in the well called Uchuva-1, another deepwater field that it operates jointly with the Brazilian Petrobras.

“Ecopetrol is realistic and has already changed the dates for the entry into operations of the offshore from 2027 to 2029,” Omar Tovar clarifies before asking the big question: “In the meantime, what are we going to do?” From 2026 onwards, he adds, the situation will undoubtedly worsen. From the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which is ultimately responsible for supply, there have been no clear signals about the project to follow to supply the gas that will be used up. That is why it is worth remembering that Colombia has rules to prioritize attention by sector in case of rationing. The most affected, in a hypothetical case, would be the industry, which accounts for 25% of the national demand. And, in theory, the one that is best protected is the households, which are considered by law “an essential demand.”

“This is going to take a long time,” says Daisy Cerquera, “because there is also a dispute between gas producers and the Government over a regulation that has not been approved so that agents can limit the duration of contracts. The industry only wants to commit to very short-term contracts. That is why producers are telling Petro that they are going to sell gas with interruptions because it is not going to sign agreements with anyone for more than one year.”

