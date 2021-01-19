In view of the current Europe-wide infection figures with regard to the corona virus, one can have serious doubts about the feasibility of a pan-European tournament that should start in a good six months. In any case, the voices of those who advocate implementation in only one host country are getting louder every day.
The last one heard from Bayern board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. In one of the tz and the Munich Mercury given the interview, he spoke of the possibility of only having EURO2020 take place in one country.
“You mustn’t forget,” said Rummenigge, “that the idea of this special tournament was born when Corona did not yet exist.” And thus indicates that the original concept should be reconsidered due to the now completely changed starting position.
Rummenigge is in the same direction as the French newspaper some time ago Le Parisien, which already cited alleged internal considerations at UEFA last November to host the tournament in Russia.
The initial idea, created by then UEFA President Michel Platini, envisaged a tournament that would be spread across the continent for the sixtieth anniversary of the European Championship (the first continental competition took place in 1960).
Twelve different venues in as many countries – that’s the charming plan. Even then, questions arose as to the sense of letting 24 teams travel the geography of the continent in length and width over a month.
The current UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin is still sticking to this idea, but is already operating with new scenarios. The bandwidth ranges from an EM with spectators to a complete exclusion of the same.
But as I said: the voices of the critics of this model in times when corona infections are still at a very high level are getting louder.
And also the voices of those who are now calling for a decision as soon as possible. Rummenigge is one of them: “UEFA will and must make a decision in the next few weeks on how and where the tournament should take place.”
In fact, the association wants to decide by March 5 at the latest whether and if so, how and where the 16th European Football Championship will be held.
