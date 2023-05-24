The prosecutor has opened a file and registered in the register of suspects, for the crime of manslaughter, the mother of Clarissa Spadaro

The mother of Clarissa Spadaro is being investigated for manslaughter. A necessary act to allow all the investigations of the case. On Monday morning, the woman was driving the car from which, following a crash with another car, the 5-year-old girl was thrown out.

It was just after 12:30 on Monday morning when a dramatic event took place at Cossolnovoa small urban center located on the outskirts of Vigevano, in the province of Pavia.

Two cars collided between via Mentana and via Quarto, behind viale dei Mille, in the city centre, where the very narrow streets they do not allow cars to proceed at high speeds.

In the impact, little Clarissa Spadaro, a 5-year-old girl who was traveling in the back seats of the Honda Jazz driven by her momwas thrown out the window.

After the flight the little one has hit his head violently against a road sign post and was knocked unconscious.

Immediate call for help and their arrival on site. The doctors revived the little girl and urgently transported her to the emergency room of the Vigevano hospital. On the way, however, the little girl it is gone forever.

Clarissa Spadaro’s mother investigated

Officers also attended the scene Local policewho have carried out all the reliefs of the case. Since there was a victim, the prosecution has obviously opened a file and registered in the register of suspects the mother of Clarissa Spadaro, the 42-year-old woman who was driving the car.

There would be many doubts about the dynamics of the accident. One wonders how it was possible that the little one was even thrown out of the car, given that, as mentioned above, the narrow streets in the area do not allow cars to circulate at high speeds.

According to reports, the girl would be out the rear window, which was open. It is assumed that the little girl was not secured with seat belts, but no confirmation has yet been received.

In any case, the registration of the child’s mother in the register of suspects, for manslaughter, represents a due deed to allow the regular progress of the investigations themselves.