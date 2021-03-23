NOnly hours after the publication, American health authorities have questioned the test results of Astra-Zeneca’s corona vaccine. This is what the “New York Times” reports. The promising results of the tests, which were published by the company on Monday, may have been based on outdated data that only allowed an incomplete view of the effectiveness of the vaccine, criticized employees of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, citing one independent commission overseeing the tests in America.

The Commission has informed the health authorities and the company Astra-Zeneca that it is concerned about the data published on Monday, the communication said. The institute called on Astra-Zenca in the notice published late Monday evening to work with the commission to review the information and ensure that the accurate and most up-to-date data on effectiveness are published as soon as possible.

“79 percent effective”

Astra-Zeneca announced on Monday, citing the American tests, that the vaccine was 79 percent effective against the virus and thus even better than previously known and had “completely” prevented severe courses of Covid-19. The long-awaited test results were seen as encouraging in restoring confidence in the vaccine that had been shaken by the vaccine suspension in numerous states due to possible side effects last week.

The results of the expert commission had been postponed several times in the past few days because the commission had requested further information from Astra-Zenca. The information was then evaluated on the weekend and published on Monday evening, reported a member of staff from the Commission. A spokesman for Astra-Zeneca meanwhile rejected criticism that the data was also not correctly formatted and transmitted in a confusing manner. The commission could request new or clarifying data analysis from the test series, said a spokeswoman for the company. These would confirm the resilience of their analyzes. Further inquiries from Tuesday initially remained unanswered.

The process met with astonishment among experts. It is highly unusual for the dispute to be carried out in such a public way, a medical test specialist from the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego told the newspaper. Normally, testing institutes and study sponsors would work closely together. Astra-Zeneca’s tests in America are the most extensive to date with the vaccine; 32,000 subjects took part. The vaccine is not yet officially approved in the United States; it would probably not be available there until May. By then, it is expected that a large part of the population will already be immunized with one of the vaccines from Biontech, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna.