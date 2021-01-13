In summer the EURO 2020 to be rescheduled. Due to the corona pandemic, however, doubts are being raised about the model of a pan-European tournament. Germany is now also being discussed as the sole host.
The tournament was to be completed in twelve different European countries last summer. Corona caused the EM to be postponed – and possibly also to a change of plan regarding the location.
Germany as host of the EM? The President of the Swiss Association is in favor of an alternative solution
Dominique Blanc, President of the national association SFV, spoke out in favor of alternatives in the media in Switzerland. “The first option would be to play the EURO in a single country, in Russia or Germany for example,” said Blanc. Another possibility would be to host the month-long tournament in just one city with several large stadiums.
UEFA President Aleksandar Ceferin was still in favor of a pan-European model in view of the upcoming vaccinations, but the current case numbers leave justified doubts as to whether it will be enforced. As the host of EURO 2024, Germany would be at least technically prepared for the major tournament.
