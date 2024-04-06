Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Spaniard Luis Enrique, the coach of Paris Saint-Germain, decided not to field a number of his key players during the team’s match against Clermont in the “28th round” of the French League, preferring that they rest before the important confrontation in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Barcelona, ​​which will be held next Wednesday. At the “Parc des Princes” stadium in the French capital, Paris.

The list of those excluded from the list in the Clermont match includes stars Lucas Hernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery, Nuno Mendes, Bradley Barkola, and Kailornavas, and they are joined by Lucas Peraldo, who was suspended, after he received a “red card”, during Marseille’s last match in the match. League.

Enrique included a number of young players in the match roster, most notably Eitan Mbappé, Kylian's younger brother, and two other players, both 17 years old, namely Ceni Maiolo and Yoram Zaj, so that the match would be a good opportunity to try them out and learn about their capabilities when they play in the first team, especially The match is against Clermont, which ranks last in the league.

The list included most of the key players, led by Italian goalkeeper Giannoluigi Donnarumma, right-back Achraf Hakimi, Brazilian center back Marquinhos, the team’s “captain,” Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappe, Kolo Mwani, Danilo, Ugarte, Fabian Ruiz, Goncalo Ramos, Asensio, and Vitinha. Skriniar, Solé, Mukili, and Lee Kang-in.

The Monte Carlo Sport network, which broadcast the news, did not reveal whether Enrique would play the star Mbappe from the beginning of the match, or keep him on the “bench” and play him in the second half, as he did in many previous matches.

Since Mbappe announced his departure at the end of the season, he has played only one full match in the French League, and that was last March 17, which Saint-Germain won over Montpellier 6-2 in the “26th round” of the league, and then he started twice after that, the first against Rennes. He came out in the 65th minute, and the second against Monaco, and he left after playing only the first half. As for the other two matches on the competition schedule, he came on as a substitute, the first against Nantes in the 63rd minute, the second against Reims in the 73rd minute, and the last match against Marseille was played by Mbappe from Its beginning, but he was at his worst, and Enrique took him out in the 65th minute.