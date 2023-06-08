Home page politics

After more than a year of war in Ukraine, there are fewer and fewer volunteers who want to go to the front. The new recruits are said to be very young or very old men.

Kyiv – Tens of thousands of soldiers are in the Ukraine war was killed. For their major offensive against the invading Russian army needs Kyiv urgently new defenders. If at the beginning of the war volunteers from home and abroad decided to defend Ukraine, the situation is different now. After a year of grueling war, for many the luster of heroism has faded and the country must resort to conscription. In addition, many Ukrainian men have fled abroad to avoid having to go to the front.

40,000 inexperienced recruits for Ukraine war

The US online magazine The Daily Beast writes in a report that a lieutenant colonel complained about his unit. This would consist “exclusively of inexperienced soldiers”, some of whom would not fire their weapons because they were “afraid of the sound of the shot”. According to the online magazine, in recent months the Ukraine raised about a dozen new assault brigades with an estimated 40,000 additional soldiers to push the Russians back to their own frontier.

From school to the front in the Ukraine war

Apparently, Ukraine must therefore also send younger recruits into the war. The Daily Beast was invited to watch a combat medic from the Ukrainian Army’s Third Armored Regiment give a group of newly mobilized men a crash course in battlefield medicine. One of the recruits was a baby-faced boy who was barely 18 and apparently just out of school. The magazine reports that the men are all inexperienced, distinguished either by their youth or their old age.

Doubts about enough men of fighting age

The Ukrainian military apparently did not want to answer journalists’ questions about their country’s ability to recruit enough fighting-age men. As well as Russia and Ukraine are silent when it comes to the number of victims. Both sides are said to have suffered more than 100,000 victimsincluding wounded, prisoners of war and dead.

Many of Ukraine’s most experienced brigades have suffered badly – their ranks shattered in the brutal fighting in Kharkiv, Kherson and, most notoriously, Bakhmut. However, the new recruits are unlikely to have the same strength as their predecessors. In addition, the Ukrainian army had to significantly reduce the rest and rotation times for its troops. Apparently, soldiers suffering from injuries or psychological trauma were also recalled.