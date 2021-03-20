Many companies, freelancers and individuals are considering making an energy transition of their mobility towards a more sustainable model. But, as with any great technological leap, this step can raise doubts. Therefore, from Arval solve a series of questions about electric cars, ranging from their own use and costs, to its future prospects, price or security.

Why hire an electric car rental?

Replacing a large number of combustion vehicles with electric ones represents a large outlay for companies and the self-employed. And it raises questions like, for example, the future market value of electric cars. In this scenario, renting offers many advantages: flexibility, encompassing all services in a single installment, minimizing the economic impact and saving time and resources by simplifying the management of a company’s vehicles. This strategy allows you to enjoy the advantages of electric mobility without any risk, the biggest: a much lower cost of use due to energy consumption and maintenance and unlimited access to cities or free parking.

Are electric vehicles suitable for my fleet or for a single vehicle?

Electric vehicles offer great potential for a fleet, but the best way to carry out this energy transition needs to be explored. Arval offers expert advice on why, when and how electric vehicles are a good option for a business or self-employed person. Arval experts carry out a SMaRT audit of the fleet: they analyze the use of vehicles based on many variables, their size and mileage; they advise accordingly, and identify when and where an electric or electrified vehicle may be suitable.

Do they have sufficient autonomy?

The autonomy of an electric car depends on the capacity of its battery, which is usually between 17.6 kWh of the most economical models, such as a Smart EQ; and the 100 kWh of the most expensive and powerful, such as a Tesla Model S. This translates into a range that ranges from 120 kilometers for the Smart to 639 km in the WLTP cycle that homologates the most powerful Tesla Model S.

Roughly, each kWh of battery is equivalent to 10 kilometers of autonomy, although in real life that figure can be reduced by half. There is a simple way to calculate approximate range. In a small car, multiplying the battery capacity by the factor of 7.5, for example, in a 40 kWh Renault Zoe, we would get a range of 300 kilometers. In a midsize car, the factor is 7; and in a large one, 5. In this way, a 39 kWh Hyundai Ioniq would have an approximate range of 273 km; and an Audi eTron of 71 kWh, 355 kilometers.

It must be borne in mind that the data approved by a manufacturer are carried out under measurement protocols that, although they try to resemble more and more real use of the car, they do not succeed completely. That homologation process has recently changed from the NEDC cycle to the WLTP, which more closely represents actual driving conditions. For this reason, we must pay attention that the consumption, emissions and autonomy figures that we see in a vehicle are in the WLTP cycle, because there are differences. For example, a BMW iX3 declares a maximum range of 460 kilometers in the WLTP cycle and 520 kilometers under the previous NEDC cycle.

How much electricity do they consume?

The consumption of an electric car is very sensitive to the type of driving, the type of road, the weather conditions and the use of the air conditioning system. As in a conventional car, the weight and power of the vehicle also play a role. The range of “normal” consumption ranges from 10 kWh / 100 km with a very efficient car and driving in the city, to 25 kWh / 100 km with a more powerful car that we press the accelerator more on the road. Anyway, for his smooth and silent walk; and due to their autonomy, electric cars encourage their drivers to drive more efficiently.

What is your actual usage cost?

An electric car has a cost per kilometer considerably lower than that of a combustion model. It consumes less energy and electricity is much cheaper than fuels such as diesel or gasoline. The energy cost of an average electric car -such as a Peugeot e-208- for a route of 100 km ranges between 0.50 and 2 euros (depending on the electricity tariff), compared to 5 euros / 100 km for its version diesel equivalent.

The maintenance of an electric vehicle is also between 30 and 40% cheaper, depending on the model and segment. Electric vehicles require significantly less maintenance and a lower failure rate than internal combustion vehicles. They have fewer moving parts subject to wear and tear and fluids to change; and they wear less tires and brake pads. On the other hand, batteries, electric motors and associated electronics require little or no periodic maintenance. With all that said, the TCO of electric vehicles has already reached parity with that of its combustion equivalent in some countries, for a number of vehicle segments, and this trend will tend to accelerate. The price reduction and the increase in residual values ​​favor the TCO parity between diesel or gasoline vehicles and electric vehicles.

Will the supply and demand for models continue to grow?

Yes, and a lot. The automotive industry has made huge investments to electrify all of its model ranges. The supply of electrified models in 2021 will add more than 220 models, which is almost quadruple those that were available in 2018. And this number is expected to grow to more than 325 models in 2025.

Demand is also growing at the same rate. Light hybrids, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric have already reached all segments, from the most popular to the most luxurious. The world park of these vehicles is 8.5 million units. And your sales will continue to grow year after year. In 2026 they will account for 50% of the European market for new cars; and in 2030 they will dominate 70% of the market. Worldwide, that year there will be an estimated number of electrified cars of 116 million units *.

Are electric cars going to get cheaper?

The price of an electric car depends, to a large extent, on the batteries. The difference in the price of combustion engines will be reduced year after year due to the reduction in the price of batteries, whose weight in the total price of the car will decrease.

It is considered that price parity between diesel or gasoline vehicles and electric vehicles will be achieved when the price of batteries reaches 125 $ / kWh, although this fact depends largely on the vehicle segment and the size of the battery that is used. incorporates you. Conversely, this is a relatively early time in battery development in terms of the technology maturity curve, as production volumes and R&D investment increase rapidly. As a consequence, economists believe that battery costs will fall by more than 50% in 2025. Battery prices will evolve from $ 1,100 / kWh in 2010 to an estimated $ 87 / kWh in 2025 and $ 62 / kWh in 2030. On the other hand, increasingly restrictive regulations on emissions will make combustion cars progressively more expensive.

And to all that has been said, we must add public aid, such as the Moves plans launched in Spain. However, as the electric vehicle market improves in the coming years and becomes more mature, both tax incentives and subsidies will be reduced and eliminated.

Do you have to learn to drive again?

There are no major differences with a conventional car in the basic aspects of driving, beyond the fact that electric cars are automatic (they do not have a gear change) and retain more when releasing the accelerator by the energy recovery system. In fact, in many models this retention can be adjusted, which in its most powerful position means that we hardly have to step on the brake pedal. An electric surprises the first time it is tested by the absence of noise and vibrations, and by the instant push as soon as we touch the accelerator pedal. If we want to enjoy a lot of thrust and great pure performance, the electric car will surprise us, but to extend the autonomy we must be cautious with the accelerator and select the ECO driving mode.

Are they just as safe?

Electric cars are passing the same crash tests as conventional models and getting similar scores. From an active safety point of view, although they are slightly heavier, they have a more balanced weight distribution and a lower center of gravity, which improves their stability. Regarding the risk of electric shock, the entire high voltage system of an electric car has high security shields and protections. And they can be recharged in the rain, because the connectors and cables are also highly protected. Finally, an electric car does not have a higher fire risk than a combustion one.

How are they recharged?

It is one of the aspects that generates the most concerns: when to charge the vehicles, where, how long the process takes … The ideal is to have a charging infrastructure, in the company or in the employees’ homes, with chargers that allow full charging a vehicle in a reasonable time (a Peugeot e-208 recharges 100% of its battery in 7:30 hours with a 22 kW charger, and in 1:30 hours on a 50 kW charger).