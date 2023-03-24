European banking does not recover its calm. With the Credit Suisse crisis closed with its forced takeover by UBS, the focus jumps to the euro zone and is now on Deutsche Bank, another entity that has been showing signs of vulnerability for years. The insurance against defaults (CDS) of the largest German bank have skyrocketed this Friday, and immediately the losses on the stock market have spread like wildfire throughout the sector without exception. With the Credit Suisse bailout operation still very present, and the US regional banking crisis that has taken two banks down yet to close, investor sentiment is on the surface. This was reflected this Friday in the evolution of the Stoxx Europe 600 index, which groups the main European banks, down 3.78% at the end of the session. Deutsche Bank (-8.5%), Société Générale (-6%), and Commerzbank (-5%), were among the most penalized. If you look at the Spanish, Bankinter left 5%, BBVA, Sabadell and Unicaja 4%, and CaixaBank and Santander 3%.

The monetary and government authorities have been insisting for days on the strength of the European financial system, but the message does not sink in. The fear that the turbulence has not disappeared and that a new earthquake with an epicenter in Frankfurt is beginning to gain ground as a new concern. Exposure to the US real estate market is cited among its problems. But the origin comes from afar. It escapes no one that Deutsche Bank —as was the case with Credit Suisse— has been depleted by more than five years of scandals. The entity was fined in 2015 with 2,500 million dollars (2,326 million euros) for participating in the manipulation of the Libor index (the reference rate of the London interbank market) together with other banks; in 2018, it was investigated by Brussels for being part of a cartel in the secondary sovereign bond market and in 2019 for a cartel in the foreign exchange market. The European Commission has an investigation open to also find out if it manipulated the secondary public debt market in the negotiation of securities in euros between 2005 and 2016. Despite the multiple fronts, the bank seemed to recover its pulse in 2022, when it earned more than 5,000 million euros, its best result since before the financial crisis.

Confidence issues return to the banks just as European leaders are holding a summit intended to send a calming message to financial markets. At the entrance, the president of the Eurogroup, the Irish Paschal Donohoe, has insisted to the EU leaders that they advance in the Banking Union, and asked the European Commission to present the legislative proposals to adjust the banking crisis resolution procedures . Donohoe has also demanded that the pending reform of the euro rescue fund, blocked by Italy, be ratified. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, present at that meeting, has not dodged the issue: “Deutsche Bank has modernized. It is a profitable bank. There are no reasons to be worried, ”he tried to reassure, reports Manuel V. Gomez.

Meanwhile, the capitalization of the German bank —which fell by more than 14% in the worst of the session— continues to fall. Now it is around 18,000 million euros, and since the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank it has lost more than 25% of its value on the stock market. Once Credit Suisse was rescued, Deutsche Bank was the great candidate to be in the limelight if uncertainty returned to the market. And so it has happened. There are some similarities between the two: they are financial symbols of their respective countries, although run down, they have been in the crosshairs of regulators for their bad practices, they turned to investors in the Persian Gulf to recapitalize, and their shares have been bleeding for years after peaked in 2007, before the Great Recession.

Also differences. The size of Deutsche Bank is greater than that of Credit Suisse, and therefore its potential impact on the financial system is greater: at the end of 2022 it had 1.3 trillion euros in assets, more than double the 570,000 million of the Swiss bank on those dates. Those figures place it as the eighth largest European bank – Credit Suisse was the seventeenth. If you compare the workforce, Deutsche Bank is ahead: 85,000 employees compared to 50,000 at the Zurich-based bank, which, unlike the profits made by its German rival, suffered heavy losses in 2022.

The speed at which banks have collapsed in recent weeks accentuates the feeling of insecurity. On Friday the 10th, the Californian Silicon Valley Bank fell. On Sunday the 19th Credit Suisse was rescued. Now, with Deutsche Bank in its sights, the question is: does it fall on its own weakness or on a ruthless attack from the markets, where investors can make money by going short? For Antonio Carrascosa, former general director of the FROB, it is more the latter. “That the CDS rise a lot denotes that there are speculative movements around Deutsche Bank. And why them? They have an image of a certain weakness and a less clear business model, but at Credit Suisse there were problems with outflows of deposits and customers, which indicated a problem in the operation of the bank. In the case of Deutsche Bank it does not come to this. It is better than two or three years ago. The markets are looking for a victim to make money with and they have found Deutsche Bank, but it is not at all similar to the case of Credit Suisse ”, he opines.

For the Arcano economist Leopoldo Torralba, there is a certain irrationality that affects the banks whose reputation has been most affected in recent times. “Investors want to avoid being exposed to banks that have shown poor management in the past. With the Credit Suisse case closed, Deutsche Bank was next on the list of improvable past management, with several restructurings and reduced profitability. Faced with the uncertainty of how the current situation will affect the income statements and bank balance sheets, investors take care of themselves and avoid those that are less qualitatively reliable, because quantitatively the general solvency and liquidity ratios are reasonable. Uncertainty always generates volatility, but we do not see a general banking systemic risk, and we do see that entities with less prestige in management or more complex and biased business models towards volatile investment banking, may have a worse time on the stock market and in the markets of debt”.

“Not the next Credit Suisse”

The question has generated a cascade of analysis. “We have no concerns about the viability of Deutsche Bank. To be very clear, Deutsche is not the next Credit Suisse”, says a report by Autonomous Research emphatically. “While confidence is fragile and the market will remember the problems before the 2019 restructuring, Deutsche’s financial profile has improved substantially,” says JPMorgan. The US bank notes that all of Deutsche Bank’s business divisions are profitable, and most of the litigation is closed, unlike Credit Suisse, whose legal bill will continue to rise. And remember that the highest quality capital ratio (TEC 1) is at 13.4%, fulfilling the commitment to keep it above 12.5%.

Stopping this sequence that is fed by falls in the stock market, negative news, viralization on social networks, and a new loss of investor confidence is now the challenge of the bank, which seeks to prevent the wheel from continuing to turn in a destructive spiral. The dynamic is reminiscent of that of risk premiums during the sovereign debt crisis of 2011-2012, when once a bailout was forced, investors jumped into another dam and the questioned country came out to defend itself by refusing to look like those already bailed out.

All the indicators this Friday included the fear that a new chapter of the banking crisis would open: the euro was losing ground against the dollar as the possibility grew that the European Central Bank would be forced to slow down rate hikes. The main stock market indices suffered significant red numbers: the Spanish Ibex 35 fell more than 2%, while the Eurostoxx 50 and the parquets of Paris and Berlin closed with falls of more than 1.5%. the barrel of oil brent, A benchmark in Europe, it lost more than 1% to $75 on the possibility that the economy will suffer from banking problems and credit will flow less strongly, increasing the risk of a recession.

