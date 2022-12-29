Cruz Azul has far exceeded the expectations of the team in the Sky Cup. La Máquina Celeste, without renowned reinforcements and making use of several youngsters from their quarry, managed to be the best team in a group that also included América, Pumas, Toluca and Necaxa.
The grand final of this preparation tournament will be held this Friday, December 30 at the Akron Stadium facilities and will be played by La Noria and Chivas de Guadalajara. For this duel prior to the start of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League, Cruz Azul could not count on an important element in defense.
According to the most recent reports, Juan Escobar could miss this final. The Paraguayan central defender was injured in the game against Club América earlier in the week. The defender had a thigh injury and his place was taken by youth squad player Rafael ‘Cachorro’ Guerrero.
It seems that the affectation was not serious, but Raúl Gutiérrez will seek to take care of his player at the start of the season. For the final against Chivas, it is still not clear if the “Potro” will occupy Escobar, who is key in the defensive behavior of the Machine, or will opt for Julio César Domínguez or Rafael Guerrero to fill the position.
In the 2022 Apertura, Escobar was able to play 920 minutes over 11 games. Unfortunately, the Guarani player missed several commitments due to injury. Will the ‘Potro’ risk his star defense in the Sky Cup final or will he reserve it for the start of Clausura 2023?
