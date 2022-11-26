The energy crisis is already leaving its mark on the global economy and in the pockets of every citizen. As explained in a new report that presents various scenarios, prepared by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the solution inevitably involves nuclear energy.

The report covers three different scenarios, all of which imply a greater presence of nuclear energy.

In recent months, the price of electricity and gas has reached values ​​that, for many families, are unaffordable in the medium and long term. These rises are the result of an energy crisis which, along with other economic problems, do not bode well for the future.

One of the official bodies responsible for overcoming challenges of this dimension is the IEA, an international organization that acts as a political guide for energy issues in its 30 member countries.

Recently, the IEA published a report on the energy crisis we are going through, compiling three possible scenarios for overcoming this problem. Surprisingly, or not, they all have a common element: nuclear energy.

“Energy markets and policies have not only changed now, they will change for decades to come.”

Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, clarified in a statement.

In the report, the IEA argues that, taking into account the current situation, nuclear energy should see its weight rethought and its importance increased. In addition, it mentions that its production should double by 2050, in order to guarantee an effective response to future energy needs.

Scenarios for overcoming the energy crisis all include nuclear power

The first scenario set out by the IEA in its new report is known as the Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS) and proposes that nuclear energy production should increase to 3,351 TWh in 2030 and to 4,260 TWh in 2050.

Furthermore, renewable energies would significantly increase their presence, while nuclear energy would maintain its current 10% share. However, this scenario calls for adding 420 GW by 2050 across 30 countries.

The second scenario is the Announced Pledges Scenario (APS) and proposes that nuclear energy production should increase to 3,547 TWh in 2030 and 5,103 TWh in 2050. As in the previous scenario, this form of energy would maintain its current share of 10%.

Finally, the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 (NZE) scenario. This is the most ambitious of all proposals, as it implies a doubling of nuclear production by 2050.

Will this be achievable?

Making this possible requires extending the useful life of current nuclear reactors, but it also requires increasing nuclear energy production by an average of 24 GW per year between 2022 and 2050. This growth rate represents a production of 5,810 TWh, in 2050. This would require the start-up of new nuclear power plants that should contribute to the energy balance of countries with increased demand for electricity.

According to the IEA, the scenarios will reduce the proportion of fossil fuels in the global energy balance by at least 20% by 2050, but they also raise some doubts. For example, the fact that these strategies conflict with the anti-nuclear energy path advocated by some countries, such as Spain and Germany. More than that, the opening of a nuclear power plant is not cheap, nor can it be achieved overnight.