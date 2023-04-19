5 examples of 5 completely different cars. What does doubling the BPM mean for the price?

Buying a new car is already an expensive hobby and not really for most private individuals. It is therefore no wonder that new car sales are largely concentrated around the business market. Cars are simply expensive in the Netherlands, but as far as climate minister Jetten is concerned, there is still room for improvement.

Climate targets

As you could read yesterday, Jetten has the absolute ambition to achieve the set climate goals. The cabinet is considering making matters such as making fuel prices even more expensive and raising the purchase tax on petrol cars. You immediately feel that you pay a few cents more at the pump. There is talk of a possible doubling of the BPM. We dived into the price lists to get a concrete idea of ​​what this means for new cars in the Netherlands.

Government revenue BPM

The BPM is only part of what the national government rakes in in terms of income. According to the RAI Association, the estimate for income from BPM in 2022 was 2 billion euros. If you take the doubling into account, the government will therefore take an extra 2 billion euros with it. If you thought that BPM is the most profitable for the government, then you are wrong. The excise duties on fuels and motor vehicle tax yield twice as much (4 billion euros). With the car tax reforms, the arrival of road pricing and the possible abolition of the MRB, a future cabinet still has a gigantic puzzle to solve to prevent budget deficits. Especially if soon only new EVs will be sold and there will therefore be no BPM income.

5 examples

Five examples. From cars that already have to deal with a heavy BPM to cars that hardly have to do with BPM (PHEVs), to the cheapest cars in the country. Then what do you get? The following.

1. Mitsubishi Space Star + €3,239

We start with the cheapest new car in the Netherlands, the Mitsubishi Space Star. Is currently in the price lists with a starting price of 16,490 euros. Of this, 3,239 euros is the BPM. With Jetten’s proposed rule, the cheapest car in the Netherlands will go from 16,490 euros to 19,729 euros. For a bare car, with some options, you will not stay under 20 grand.

3. Volkswagen Polo + €3,984

A 1.0 95 hp Polo. That starts in 2023 at 26,890 euros. Yes, firm. Of this, € 3,984 is the BPM. With a doubling, a Polo goes through the 30,000 euros. It may just become reality. The once accessible car for Jan Modaal is starting to become more of a luxury purchase.

2. BMW M340i xDrive + €18,485

A car that we at the editorial office have a warm heart for. A sedan (or Touring), a six-in-line turbo petrol engine and a great chassis. The BMW M340i xDrive is a topper in the BMW price lists. But with the BPM plans, this candy is a very expensive affair. The M340i xDrive currently starts at € 89,244, of which € 18,458 is the BPM. That means that with some simple options, the M340i 110,000 euros crawls past. Wow.

4. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance +€27,506

This is a plug-in hybrid. Still, the BPM rakes in quite a bit. Let alone doubling. The new price is 239,541 euros, with a BPM doubling we are talking about 267,047 euros. That is a lot of money for a converted E63 AMG.

5. Bugatti Chiron + €192,477

Then the most absurd example. A Bugatti Chiron has a new price of approximately 3.6 million euros in the Netherlands. The BPM is very intense. Sixteen cylinders simply bark out a lot of CO2. The BPM on a Chiron is 192,477 euros. With doubling, a new Chiron will cost more than 3.8 million euros. You will make the treasury happy.

