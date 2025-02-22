Twice Olympic and contemporary queen of female speed in Spain, the Sevillian Maribel Pérez This Saturday has given a three -episodes recital (one morning and two evening) in the Spanish Short Track Championship which is being held this weekend at the Madrid Sports Center of Gallur. The Hispanic has crowned new national champion of the 60 meters smooth after beating in a solved final With photo Finish and by thousandths to his great rival of the distance, Jaël kissedwhich starred a better taco exit than Sevillian but was surpassed in the goal. The title was resolved by thousandths because the chrono of both was identical: 7.18. Third was Elena Guiu (7.33) and, fourth, the other Sevillian in Liza, Alba Borreroof FC Barcelona, ​​who set his best mark of the season (7.37). Pérez, 31, will compete in the European Indoor de Apsoorn, from March 6 to 9, one of his great objectives of the season.

Before proclaiming champion of Spain, the Andalusian had already reduced in a hundredth Sandra Myers in the 60s. Sevillana, hegemonic in Gallur, what exhibition, continues to surpass History in Spanish athletics. With that 7.15, Pérez gets his sixth record of Spain and the fifth European brand of 2025. Second and third of their semifinal series ended up Elena Guiu and Nediam Vargas, with 7.35 and 7.37, respectively.

A rocket

Already in the morning session it was clear that the pupil of Luis Rodríguez He arrived in a peak more than optimal to stop the clock in his qualifying series in 7.18 compared to 7.39 of Deniam Vargas and the 7.46 of Andreea Sabou Cristutiu. After the record of the Semishe had a last step for climbing just two hours later and did it winning I kissed, who defended the title of 2024 and is a friend and companion of Maribel in the 4×100 Spanish relay. The Catalan won its two previous series in Gallur with 7.32 in the qualifiers and 7.19 in the first of the two semifinals.









In competitions prior to this national roof, Maribel Pérez had run at 7.42 and 7.35 in Orense and in 7.21 in Antequera, a brand he repeated in the final of the Meeting l’Eurein France. It was the second classified. On February 7 he competed in the Indoor Meeting Karlsruhewith a double 7.27. Gallur’s is the sixth gold of the Sevillian in national championships, the third in the 60 plants.