The two earthquakes that shook the southeast of Turkey and the north of Syria this Monday, leaving more than 5,000 dead and some 19,000 injured, could be due to an “unusual” seismic phenomenon known as “doublet” that causes division among experts.

(Also: Video: Bird songs alert people moments before earthquake in Turkey)

The specialists do not agree on the definition of it and neither do they consider that the first tremor -of a magnitude of 7.8 degrees and near the city of Gaziantep- and the second -of 7.5 degrees and already in northern Syria – have a relationship in the form of what is known as “doublet”.

(You can read: Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: they find a footballer alive in the rubble)

Professor Suzan van der Lee, an expert in seismology and a professor at Northwestern University (Illinois, USA), explained to EFE that this is the appropriate term to refer to “a pair of earthquakes of comparable magnitude that occur very close in space and time.

A concept that Van der Lee herself applies to the situation experienced in Turkey and Syria, and that she herself classifies as “relatively unusual.”

(Keep reading: Some 23 million people are at risk after the earthquake, according to the WHO)

This interpretation is also followed by other international seismologists, such as Stephen Sicks (University College London), who have come to classify this concatenation of tremors as an “unprecedented” event.

For Hector Gonzalez-Huizar -member of Temblor, an American organization dedicated to the evaluation of seismic risks-, the meaning of “doublet” responds to those cases in which a second earthquake occurs on the same fault after a short period of time ; or when an earthquake happens immediately after at practically the same point.

(Also read: Woman gives birth amid the rubble, after devastating earthquake in Syria)

“I would not consider this a double, but rather a replica of the first. I say this because their epicenters were separated by about 100 kilometers and the second earthquake occurred about nine hours later,” Gonzalez-Huizar explained to EFE.

Turkey and Syria lie in a very seismically active region where the great Arabian tectonic plate converges in its northward motion with the Anatolian plate, which is moving laterally west into the Aegean Sea (Eurasian plate).

(See also: Video: Turkish journalist continued to broadcast in the midst of the second earthquake)

See also What is the country with the most earthquakes on the planet? I would not consider this a double, but rather a replica of the first. I say this because their epicenters were about 100 kilometers apart, and the second earthquake occurred about nine hours later.

González Huizar, currently also head of the section at the Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education in Ensenada (Mexico), took advantage of this point to argue that the two earthquakes “did not occur on the same fault” but “belong to the system that includes the East Anatolian Fault”.

A hypothesis that was reinforced by the fact that there was a “big difference” in terms of the energy released, despite the fact that those 0.3 degrees on the Richter scale “may seem otherwise”.

(We recommend: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: there are no reports of Colombian injuries or deaths)

“There is around a 6% chance of aftershocks to large-magnitude earthquakes. This is revealed by studies that have been done in places like California (USA), where the plates also move horizontally,” added Gonzalez-Huizar.

Wendy Bohon, an earthquake expert and member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, told EFE that, “although seismologists do not agree” in defining the cases of Turkey and Syria as a progressive seismic sequence (“doublet”) or like a mainshock plus aftershock, the two are related.

A general view of a ruined street in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, April 16, 2018. See also Fraudsters come up with new schemes to deceive teen gamers

“The first 7.8-magnitude tremor caused changes in the tension of the Earth’s crust at this plate boundary and this influenced the origin of the second with a magnitude of 7.5,” Bohon said.

(See also: Photos: shocking before and after of several cities after earthquake in Turkey)

Something that would have occurred when the fault lost much of its relief, due to its “intense seismic activity”, and that could generate new earthquakes with “relative ease”, according to Jonathan Stewart, a seismologist and professor at the University of California ( UCLA), in statements to EFE.

Following the analysis of the United States Geological Survey (USGS), what the consulted experts do agree on is ensuring that the impact of tremors could have been mitigated if seismic warning systems had been more sophisticated and there would have been more solid infrastructures.

EFE