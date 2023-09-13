CDK also scored in Belgium’s hand to Estonia. Successes for Switzerland, Norway and Israel

Michele Antonelli

All easy for Spain and Belgium. The Red Furies asphalt Cyprus with a resounding 6-0 and secure second place in group A. Lukaku instead drags his team into group F and sends a couple of rings to Mourinho thanks to a nice brace in the 5-0 against Estonia . In the same group, Austria wakes up in the second half against Sweden and scores a hat trick: the head-to-head at the top continues. No problem for North Macedonia, who effortlessly beat Malta in Ta’Qali. Switzerland also wins easily, and with the 3-0 win against Andorra they get a glimpse of the European Championships. In the other evening matches, Norway and Israel won.

group a — Spain resolves the Cyprus issue in the first minutes and secures second place behind Scotland, rising to 9. Gavi unlocks the match, with a goal from a real bomber to honor the number 9 on his shoulders. Cross to the kiss by Nico Williams and great left-footed volley. Then, again with an assist from a wild Williams, Merino doubles the lead with a header on the inside. Similar script in the second half: this time it was Joselu who scored the hat trick, with an impeccable third half following a cross from Carvajal. The Real winger is still the protagonist thanks to a nice triangle with Ferran Torres, who sends the Barcelona striker to the net for the poker. In the final, Baena and Ferran Torres round up the score. In Oslo, the owner is the usual Haaland. The City striker only needed five touched balls to open the game, while the 2-0 was scored by Odegaard, also caught by the Bruges midfielder. Zivzivadze's goal closes the gap late on. Norway trail by 7 points.

Group A Squad Points Games played Scotland 15 5 Spain 9 4 Norway 7 5 Georgia 4 5 Cyprus 0 5

group c — In the grouping of Italy, few problems for North Macedonia. After the draw against the Azzurri a few days ago, Milevski’s national team found three easy points against Malta and quickly got rid of the practice: Elmas and Manev decided in Ta’Qali. Macedonians who thus rise to 7 points together with Ukraine and Italy (which however has one game less in the group).

Group C Squad Points Games played England 13 5 Italy 7 4 Ukraine 7 5 North Macedonia 7 5 Malta 0 5

group f — Domenico Tedesco celebrated his thirty-eighth birthday in style, securing the three points against Estonia in the first half. He opens Vertonghen, but the goal of the evening is scored by Trossard. The Arsenal striker made the most of Lukaku's challenge and halfway through the first half he sent a masterpiece of a right-footed shot into the top corner after a beautiful run. At the start of the second half, Lukaku scored two of his goals and put the result on ice: for the Roma striker, there were 8 goals in the qualifiers (he is now the solo top scorer). In the final, good news also arrives for Gasperini and Atalanta: De Ketelaere seals the deal. In Solna, Rangnick's Austria woke up in the second half and grabbed the three points against Sweden with Gregoritsch and a brace from Arnautovic (one from a penalty). Holm's goal at the end was useless. The two teams remain tied at the top of the group, on 13 points.

Group F Squad Points Games Played Belgium 13 5 Austria 13 5 Sweden 6 5 Azerbaijan 1 4 Estonia 1 5

group i — A bit of rain is needed in Sion to wake up Switzerland: the hosts beat Andorra at the start of the second half with a spark from Itten. Then, it is Xhaka who reassures coach Yakin with the second goal, while in full injury time it is Shaqiri who makes it 3-0 on a penalty: the Swiss lead by 14 points and have a glimpse of Euro2024. In Tel Aviv, for ninety minutes little or nothing happens between Israel and Belarus: however, the hosts grab three very important points in the final thanks to Kanichowsky’s play and are currently in second place in the group (11 points). Romania-Kosovo also ended with more than half an hour’s delay: the hosts won 2-0 after the interruption caused by the banner displayed by the Romanian ultras with the words “Kosovo is Serbia”.

Group I Squad Points Games played Swiss 14 6 Romania 12 6 Israel 11 6 Belarus 4 6 Kosovo 4 6 Andorra 2 6