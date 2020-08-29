The British couple Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski they beat this friday by 7-5 and 6-3 to the one formed by the American Rajeev Ram and English Joe Salisbury, third seeded, and achieved the go to the doubles final of the Cincinnati tournament.

Murray and Skupski advanced to their first ATP Tour final as a team to face the couple formed by Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta and the Australian Alex de Miñaur that in the first semifinal they won by 7-5 and 6-4 to americans Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek.

The British duo saved the two break points they faced for remove to the Australian Open champions after an hour and 24 minutes of action on the Grandstand. Murray and Skupski they will try to lift their first team title touring level on Saturday, more than a year after succeeding at the Arizona Tennis Classic, an ATP Challenger Tour event, on its team debut in March 2019.

The unseeded duo have beaten three teams that were in the main draw en route to the grand final. Along with his victory he contrto Ram and Salisbury, Murray and Skupski also defeated the main favorites, the Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the first round and sixth favorites, the Germans Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the quarterfinals.

Similar trajectory have had their rivals from the grand finale, Carreño Busta and De Minaur, Who they debuted this week as a team. Like Murray and Skupski, the non-seeded pair, they have survived two match tie-breaks on the way to where they can give their first major doubles title at a Masters 1000.