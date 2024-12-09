The jockey Nico Valle and the trainer Oscar Anaya They achieved two new victories at the Gran Hipódromo de Andalucía with two horses from their yard: Origen and Misstifly. Also winning on Sunday were Sir Geoff Morgan, Walkczak and Super Rafale ridden by Denisa Sikorova, Nicolás de Julián and Gabriel Arguinzones, respectively. The third day of the season had a good presence of the public in the stands and all the races were held on the grass track, which was fast and in very good condition for turf practice.

Sunday began with Giralda Turf Awarda race held over a distance of 1,400 meters and reserved for two-year-old colts and fillies. Sir Geoff Morgan, from the Cuadra Soñador, achieved the victory, with a good ride from Denisa Sikorova. The one trained by Blas Rama won by more than two lengths ahead of Bronco with the Czech’s saddle Vaclav Janacek. Mini George, with the chair of Nicolás de Julián, signed the winning trio very close to the twin.

Origin, from the Cuadra of Salvador Márquez and the Argentine’s whip Nico Vallewon the second race of the day, El Nazareno Newspaper Awarda race reserved for horses and mares three years old and older held over a distance of 1,400 meters with five thoroughbreds in the running. This test had the three-year-old trained by Óscar Anaya in a tough fight with Empel, with Vaclav Janacek, race favorite, whom he narrowly defeated. More than a length ahead of the twin, El Sokhna entered the trio of winners with the chair of Raúl Ramos.

The duo Anaya and Valle achieved their second joint win with Misstifly in the third race of the day, Two Sisters Awardwith nine copies in drawers. In this second part of the triple handicap, held over a distance of 1,500 meters and reserved for horses and mares three years old and older, the three-year-old Cuadra Sport HG won over Marcolini in a very close finish. The winning trio was completed by Perillan, with Vicky Alonso’s chair.









Nicolás de Julián and Gabriel Arguinzones

The third part of the handicap, Seville Provincial Council Awardthe largest of the day with up to ten horses on the green Nazarene, had Walkczak as the winner with an intelligent mount of Nicholas of Julian. This five-year-old mare from the Julian Stables stable won with an outside shot over the rest of the group, led by Grilo with Denisa Sikorova’s whip, whom she beat by a length. Second victory in this Nazarene weekend for the Catalan coach David Farlete. The trio was signed at the finishing post by Concepción Line with the saddle of Gabriel Arguinzones two and a half lengths behind the twin.

The first part of this triplicate, El Periódico La Semana Awardhad up to eight thoroughbreds competing in this Dos Hermanas sports venue. Súper Rafale, from the Cuadra Agrado, with a good ride from a young jockey Gabriel Arguinzoneswon by less than a length ahead of Rugby Indus. He completed the winning Habanero trio, with Raúl Ramos, in this three-year-old trained by Álvaro Soto.