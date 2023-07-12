A road that leads to the future passes through Wimbledon. Sinner-Alcaraz, in 2022, was the first challenge between the two at Grand Slam level. Rune-Alcaraz, this year, is the same. And it goes one step further – in the quarterfinals and not in the round of 16 as that match between Carlos and Jannik was – with the prospect, for whoever wins, of being able to really go all the way, to fight for the title at the Championships. For the first time, then, two twenty-year-olds face off in a quarter-final at the All England Club. Sure, you say: these twenty-year-olds have absolutely nothing. It will be that by now we are used to seeing them compete with veterans, or that they play with the confidence of those who have already seen a lot. However you look at it, the awareness of the fact that we are talking about two boys born in 2003 – six days apart from each other: the Danish on April 29, the Spanish on May 5 – is every time a pinch that wakes you up.