The Lakers They go through a part of the season in which they have no respite. Merit victories that are sporadic, like that of the Nets, but blows and blows that remain as a Chinese drop. The return of Anthony Davis to the courts has brought hope, but not an improvement in the ranking. It will be a matter of waiting, they suppose in the franchise, although time passes and the train moves away. In Atlanta it also touched red and not green. This ends the tour of the east of the country, which has resulted in four defeats in six games. In addition, another bad news: LeBron James left her early, without appearing against the Hawks, to start a treatment in Los Angeles with which he hopes the continued swelling in his left knee will go down and, of course, he maintains restless everyone in a thought apart from the triumphs or the falls on the track.

Nate McMillan and his boys, also within a year in which the objectives are not being met at all, pressed to get the game forward by 129-121. Trae Young didn’t even have to have one of his wand-touched days to reach good figures (36 points and 12 assists) and lead his team against Westbrook (20), Davis (27) Y monk (33)of great performance this Sunday.

The hawks They were far from dominating. They were seen in the spider web of the de Vogel for most of the meeting. That is why it is even worse that they came from behind so blatantly in the last period and that the lack of concentration of some players left others without protection. To give an example, and without this being the only negative point of the match, Young’s triple that sentenced the match in the last minute came in thanks to Westbrook staring at the clock too long and leaving enough space for Trae, a murderer from the perimeter he didn’t even have his best day. Small details that make a mountain. The Lakers lacked finishing and what they took from Georgia, and from the tour in general, is a two-way goring.