According to an ad of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the United Kingdom, the latter has just made a move that, to date, would make it the only one in the world, approving a dual vaccine against COVID-19 which addresses both the original virus strain and the new Omicron variant.

Known as a “bivalent” vaccinethe double vaccine against COVID-19 made on the basis of the Moderna, has a part, or rather, one half (25 micrograms) that targets the original viral strain of 2020, while instead theThe other half (25 micrograms) targets the Omicron variant.

The approval comes after trials showed the bivalent vaccine generated a strong immune response versus the original SARS-CoV-2 strain, plus Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, two sub-variants that have recently become the dominant variants in circulation around the world.

Is the COVID-19 dual vaccine safe?

The data also indicate that the bivalent vaccine is as safe as the original Moderna vaccine COVID-19, with generally mild and self-resolving side effects.

“The virus, SARS-CoV-2, is constantly evolving to evade the immunity provided by vaccines. This new bivalent vaccine represents the next step in the development of vaccines to fight the virus, with its ability to lead to a broader immune response than the original vaccine “

said the Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, President of the Commission on Medicinal Products for Humansin a declaration.

Now that the vaccine has received the green light from the MHRA, the UK’s Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI) will decide whether the bivalent vaccine will be introduced into the country’s vaccination schedule before next winter.

“The first generation of COVID-19 vaccines used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives. What this bivalent vaccine offers us is a refined tool in our arsenal to help protect us from this disease as the virus continues to evolve “

added the Dr. June Raine, Chief Executive Officer of MHRA.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!